CBS ANNOUNCES THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

The new season of THE AMAZING RACE will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)THE AMAZING RACE assumes its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on May 27.(When SURVIVOR wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, were excited to schedule another signature reality series, THE AMAZING RACE, to step seamlessly into the time period, said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.)On the season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This seasons destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic.THE AMAZING RACE is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers.