Author Topic: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES  (Read 718 times)

TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
CBS ANNOUNCES THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

The new season of THE AMAZING RACE will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

THE AMAZING RACE assumes its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on May 27.

(When SURVIVOR wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, were excited to schedule another signature reality series, THE AMAZING RACE, to step seamlessly into the time period, said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.)

On the season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This seasons destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic. 

THE AMAZING RACE is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers.


https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/releases
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
A possible TAR 32 Start??
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
When can we expect the cast to be officially released?
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
Oval pointed out they've already started showing up on the site, so possibly today.
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
Or not. That was quite possibly a glitch. TBD so just stand by!
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
No reveal today pretty sure.

SO...who can ID Phil's spot??
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
Isnt Phil standing on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl, the Starting Line of TAR32, that was confirmed last week?
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
We know that...but can anyone show me an actual Bowl pic that is the match for this??  *No stone left unturned*





Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
