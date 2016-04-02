Honestly, I was really hyped for this season but the producers and CBS really dug their own grave with this one.



Here are the problems:



1. Episodes

For the 40th season, I wish the episodes were 90 minutes or 2 hours. Wasn't there a rumor stating CBS would consider 90-minute episodes? Jeff said in an interview people wouldn't watch more than an hour and that's bull. People have been wanting longer episodes for a while.



A major problem is being able to cram content in an hour-long episode when you have so much going on. The family visit episode is a great example of an episode that needed to be longer. That episode was crammed to the max and I didn't really get the Tyson boot because of it.



2. Edit - It's obvious Tony is winning.

Denise's edit is too inconsistent. Ever since her savage boot on Sandra, she hasn't had much content.

Nick's edit is inconsistent as well.

Jeremy has been on the bottom and he will be gone soon.

Sarah isn't winning after last night. She's gonna ride Tony's coattails or be eliminated soon.

Ben hasn't played the best game and has a somewhat negative edit.

Michele is the player that is attempting to play the game but is overshadowed by Tony's edit, imo.



3. EOE

EOE should replace Ponderosa until players reach Ponderosa. Make it an aftershow exclusive people have to go watch elsewhere. EOE eats up a lot of screentime and it's not even great content sometimes. It's only used to show the players are alive or what advantages/disadvantages are sent to players in the game.



The coconut race wasn't the most original challenge in the world. It was like they were trying to replicate the log challenge (the only plus to EOE)



4. Fire Tokens

I didn't mind the tokens at first but now it's hard to keep up with them. I don't know who has how many and what you can do with them if you don't get an advantage offer or disadvantage from the Edge.



Plus, when Tony was borrowing them, they didn't even show him paying the players back, irc. I think the producers left the viewers thinking that players did get paid back but it was implied. I think Michele tried selling her 50/50 coin but that was subtly shown.



There have been a lot of problems with this season but I'm still trying to enjoy it. We'll see how the rest of the season plays out.