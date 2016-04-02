Everyone remaining is just... NOT very winner worthy I feel. Tony is playing an awesome game and if he wins, I respect that. BUT that doesn't mean I like him as a winner. Why do you have to try so hard? Lame.
Somehow I agree with you Jobby. I think after the old schools are eliminated, the remaining players starting to feel too comfortable with the state they are in and nobody really wants to make a big move by blindsiding someone or just anything really.
I think the pre-merge of this season is interesting but somehow heartbreaking with the old schools are getting voted off one by one. However, with no more old school players remaining in the tribe, they don't really have the main target anymore, hence all the whispering every tribal council . I feel that now they're playing just to stay safe but without making any necessary moves, because they don't want to become a sudden target after an absence of a target. That's why I think Jeremy suddenly become the target because he's using his advantage.
I think the remaining players want to make a case where: (1) they have an Idol or any advantage but don't have to use it because they're not the target or (2) they helped creating/voting off some "sudden" threats and stay safe because they're not a threat anymore. But that makes the game so boring to watch. With Tony winning 3 (2 before this episode) immunity challenges in a row should make him a target, but nobody wants to win against him because they are starting to become his minions . They would rather seeing him winning the immunity challenges, and then just follow any instruction he gives for the voting, instead of winning themselves so that they don't become a target for winning a challenge .
Exactly. I dont even like Tony. But at this point of time he deserves to win because those people are not even trying to get rid of him.
Even without his Immunity, they are not even going to do it. That makes Tony a potential deserving winner this season, and it makes me infuriated because he is playing with so many post season 30 winners, who are refusing to do anything.
It just cements my thoughts that the new school Survivors are no way in comparison to the old school ones. They had the skills and the talks to bring themselves to the end.
Watching Sarah pisses me off. She deserved to win her season, but was she the best person if theres no advantages? No. It would have been Cirie.
And then you look at Ben. It just confirms that hes really a Low-tier winner. He just hopes to find advantages and build alliances but what does he bring to the game.
Then you have Michele and Nick. What are they doing???
What is Denise even doing for her strategic game?
I am just confused with Jeremys game play as well.
Even Kim. I feel that if I were her I rather go to EoE! These people just refuse to make big moves for fear of being the next Denise.
Best season ever? You gotta be kidding Jeff Probst.
Ill rather have full hour EoE episodes watching those people who have a fighting spirit.