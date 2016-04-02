« previous next »
S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)

S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
Survivor - Friendly Fire (Preview)

Alliances may crumble after a tribal blindside, and an undercover operation escalates to new heights. Also, there's another brutal challenge on Edge of Extinction, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6n_rr-GsQk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6n_rr-GsQk</a>
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
Survivor - Friendly Fire (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lvBmhTJsk0U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lvBmhTJsk0U</a>
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
vids are up...
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
I literally stopped watching because this season is trash from the get go. Disappointment after disappointment lol.

Its so obvious who is gonna win. And the remaining winners just keep listening to Tony, which I dont get at all.

Boring as hell season. Predictable. And so many pre-game alliances ruined it.
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
...and reaffirmed my thoughts about Sarah. Really dont like her.

There was a secret scene of Kim and Sarah where Kim consoled Sarah about the game, but she just broke down and cried and said shes a bad person.

Well, you are a bad person. You dont treat friends like that.  :groan:
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
....and dont get me on the idols this season.

I thought the front part pre-jury, the half and half idol was good.

However, nowadays the idols are literally SO EASY to find. Russell would have found every idol with all these lame hiding places.

Its like, production is so scared nobody finds it and use it, and they just place it in a hole in the tree.

Its like luck is even more important than fire tokens. KIM has 3 fire tokens?? Make them be able to buy Idol clues and Immunity advantages with the tokens!!!

Instead, they hung on to it, with no idea what to do until they get voted out.

So infuriating!!!
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
I came to watch this Season because of the Old-Schoolers. All of them voted off. The last 7 remaining players are meh. I'd be happy if someone on the Edge of Extinction, only up until Kim Spradlin, excluding Wendell Holland & Adam Klein returns and wins.
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
I just don't understand whyyyYYYYYyyy everyone feels the need to whisper amongst each other at tribal council. Way to let everyone know who you're working with and who has an idol  :groan: It's seriously annoying every time they start doing that. I agreed with Denise tonight when she said she was tired of this and that she was ready to vote. Why has this become the thing to do at tribal council this season?
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
And Tony doing the Natalie thing.

jEremY/SaRaH lEt mE pLaY aN iDoL fOr U

DUDE, I have no idea why would Nick and Ben and ANYONE else continue to work with Tony?

The end of this season felt exactly like Game Changers. In Game Changers, I at least had Cirie to drive some normalcy into things.

Everyone remaining is just... NOT very winner worthy I feel. Tony is playing an awesome game and if he wins, I respect that. BUT that doesn't mean I like him as a winner. Why do you have to try so hard? Lame.
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
I didn't think that Tony snitching on Ben was very clever, whatever the edit says.  He could have questioned Nick without giving a name out.

The fire tokens somehow seem very extra, and the extinction lot as well.  I thought there would be some other challenge to do than just running back and forth to get coconuts, it's just a repeat of the logs running earlier in the season.
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
Quote from: Jobby on Today at 01:18:40 AM
Everyone remaining is just... NOT very winner worthy I feel. Tony is playing an awesome game and if he wins, I respect that. BUT that doesn't mean I like him as a winner. Why do you have to try so hard? Lame.

Somehow I agree with you Jobby. I think after the old schools are eliminated, the remaining players starting to feel too comfortable with the state they are in and nobody really wants to make a big move by blindsiding someone or just anything really.

I think the pre-merge of this season is interesting but somehow heartbreaking with the old schools are getting voted off one by one. However, with no more old school players remaining in the tribe, they don't really have the main target anymore, hence all the whispering every tribal council :res:. I feel that now they're playing just to stay safe but without making any necessary moves, because they don't want to become a sudden target after an absence of a target. That's why I think Jeremy suddenly become the target because he's using his advantage.

I think the remaining players want to make a case where: (1) they have an Idol or any advantage but don't have to use it because they're not the target or (2) they helped creating/voting off some "sudden" threats and stay safe because they're not a threat anymore. But that makes the game so boring to watch. With Tony winning 3 (2 before this episode) immunity challenges in a row should make him a target, but nobody wants to win against him because they are starting to become his minions :res:. They would rather seeing him winning the immunity challenges, and then just follow any instruction he gives for the voting, instead of winning themselves so that they don't become a target for winning a challenge :res:.
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
The chief issues are issues with modern survivor and are easily solvable- too many advantages that stifle instead of ramp up gameplay (the HII being the best example of a "good" advantage) and poor storytelling that focuses on individual episodes and shock value rather than season-long storylines. The latter in particular should be so easy to fix, and it's more noticeable & noteworthy this season because we as an audience know everyone well and got to know most of them during a time when there were stories in survivor.

I look forward to Survivor every week, but last episode didn't really thrill me at all. If everything is falling into place for Tony, at least show other players talking about him to diversify the perspective. Give them storylines that link to his, like Sarah.

And I agree with Kami that people are too averse to make targets of themselves and it's sickening. Let's make pacts that last more than a single vote; otherwise we get the same unsatisfying endgames that we've had since Game Changers. It should have been an alarm to CBS/Survivor during the IOI finale that something needed to change when none of the players had ever made fire (Tommy, Lauren, Dean) by Day 38. If the show has progressed to a point where the gameplay, derived from the game format, actively discourages survival skills, then the show isn't Survivor anymore.
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
I'm also fairly disappointed with this season. It's like none of them actually want to play besides Tony! The boot order was extremely saddening for most fans and now we still have ben nick and michele in the game who have floated and flip flopped which ever way they please! I'm not sure about the way the did the immunity challenge either with the tempting coming at what seemed like a very late point in the challenge. The most entertaining parts of the show are usually on edge of extinction so i'm kind of glad that that's in play although I think a final 7 return would work better than 5! This season is really disappointing me so i honestly think the best way to rebound would be bring back the best players to never win: they'd game incredibly hard! I hate watching this because tony and sarah have controlled the game from the beginning and the only person who would be able to dethrone them would be jeremy, but he has to work with them in order to stay alive! So at this point i think our best final 3 would be Sarah, Tony, and Jeremy and i just pray this season picks up the gameplay by ALL players in the next few episodes!
