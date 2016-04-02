Everyone remaining is just... NOT very winner worthy I feel. Tony is playing an awesome game and if he wins, I respect that. BUT that doesn't mean I like him as a winner. Why do you have to try so hard? Lame.



Somehow I agree with you Jobby. I think after the old schools are eliminated, the remaining players starting to feel too comfortable with the state they are in and nobody really wants to make a big move by blindsiding someone or just anything really.I think the pre-merge of this season is interesting but somehow heartbreaking with the old schools are getting voted off one by one. However, with no more old school players remaining in the tribe, they don't really have the main target anymore, hence all the whispering every tribal council. I feel that now they're playing just to stay safe but without making any necessary moves, because they don't want to become a sudden target after an absence of a target. That's why I think Jeremy suddenly become the target because he's using his advantage.I think the remaining players want to make a case where: (1) they have an Idol or any advantage but don't have to use it because they're not the target or (2) they helped creating/voting off some "sudden" threats and stay safe because they're not a threat anymore. But that makes the game so boring to watch. With Tony winning 3 (2 before this episode) immunity challenges in a row should make him a target, but nobody wants to win against him because they are starting to become his minions. They would rather seeing him winning the immunity challenges, and then just follow any instruction he gives for the voting, instead of winning themselves so that they don't become a target for winning a challenge