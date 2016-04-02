« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)  (Read 652 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24028
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« on: April 16, 2020, 10:04:12 AM »
Survivor - Friendly Fire (Preview)

Alliances may crumble after a tribal blindside, and an undercover operation escalates to new heights. Also, there's another brutal challenge on Edge of Extinction, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6n_rr-GsQk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6n_rr-GsQk</a>
« Last Edit: April 24, 2020, 03:01:01 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24028
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #1 on: April 24, 2020, 03:01:29 PM »
Survivor - Friendly Fire (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lvBmhTJsk0U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lvBmhTJsk0U</a>
« Last Edit: April 27, 2020, 05:41:12 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24028
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #2 on: April 27, 2020, 05:41:39 PM »
vids are up...
Logged

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13542
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 PM »
I literally stopped watching because this season is trash from the get go. Disappointment after disappointment lol.

Its so obvious who is gonna win. And the remaining winners just keep listening to Tony, which I dont get at all.

Boring as hell season. Predictable. And so many pre-game alliances ruined it.
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13542
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM »
...and reaffirmed my thoughts about Sarah. Really dont like her.

There was a secret scene of Kim and Sarah where Kim consoled Sarah about the game, but she just broke down and cried and said shes a bad person.

Well, you are a bad person. You dont treat friends like that.  :groan:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13542
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 PM »
....and dont get me on the idols this season.

I thought the front part pre-jury, the half and half idol was good.

However, nowadays the idols are literally SO EASY to find. Russell would have found every idol with all these lame hiding places.

Its like, production is so scared nobody finds it and use it, and they just place it in a hole in the tree.

Its like luck is even more important than fire tokens. KIM has 3 fire tokens?? Make them be able to buy Idol clues and Immunity advantages with the tokens!!!

Instead, they hung on to it, with no idea what to do until they get voted out.

So infuriating!!!
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:44:28 PM »
I came to watch this Season because of the Old-Schoolers. All of them voted off. The last 7 remaining players are meh. I'd be happy if someone on the Edge of Extinction, only up until Kim Spradlin, excluding Wendell Holland & Adam Klein returns and wins.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:56 PM by TARUSAFan »
Logged

Offline panikmoon

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 5
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 PM »
I just don't understand whyyyYYYYYyyy everyone feels the need to whisper amongst each other at tribal council. Way to let everyone know who you're working with and who has an idol  :groan: It's seriously annoying every time they start doing that. I agreed with Denise tonight when she said she was tired of this and that she was ready to vote. Why has this become the thing to do at tribal council this season?
Logged

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13542
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:18:40 AM »
And Tony doing the Natalie thing.

jEremY/SaRaH lEt mE pLaY aN iDoL fOr U

DUDE, I have no idea why would Nick and Ben and ANYONE else continue to work with Tony?

The end of this season felt exactly like Game Changers. In Game Changers, I at least had Cirie to drive some normalcy into things.

Everyone remaining is just... NOT very winner worthy I feel. Tony is playing an awesome game and if he wins, I respect that. BUT that doesn't mean I like him as a winner. Why do you have to try so hard? Lame.
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Musicon

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:32:49 AM »
I didn't think that Tony snitching on Ben was very clever, whatever the edit says.  He could have questioned Nick without giving a name out.

The fire tokens somehow seem very extra, and the extinction lot as well.  I thought there would be some other challenge to do than just running back and forth to get coconuts, it's just a repeat of the logs running earlier in the season.
Logged

Offline Kamineko

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:54:13 AM »
Quote from: Jobby on Today at 01:18:40 AM
Everyone remaining is just... NOT very winner worthy I feel. Tony is playing an awesome game and if he wins, I respect that. BUT that doesn't mean I like him as a winner. Why do you have to try so hard? Lame.

Somehow I agree with you Jobby. I think after the old schools are eliminated, the remaining players starting to feel too comfortable with the state they are in and nobody really wants to make a big move by blindsiding someone or just anything really.

I think the pre-merge of this season is interesting but somehow heartbreaking with the old schools are getting voted off one by one. However, with no more old school players remaining in the tribe, they don't really have the main target anymore, hence all the whispering every tribal council :res:. I feel that now they're playing just to stay safe but without making any necessary moves, because they don't want to become a sudden target after an absence of a target. That's why I think Jeremy suddenly become the target because he's using his advantage.

I think the remaining players want to make a case where: (1) they have an Idol or any advantage but don't have to use it because they're not the target or (2) they helped creating/voting off some "sudden" threats and stay safe because they're not a threat anymore. But that makes the game so boring to watch. With Tony winning 3 (2 before this episode) immunity challenges in a row should make him a target, but nobody wants to win against him because they are starting to become his minions :res:. They would rather seeing him winning the immunity challenges, and then just follow any instruction he gives for the voting, instead of winning themselves so that they don't become a target for winning a challenge :res:.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 