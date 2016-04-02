....and dont get me on the idols this season.



I thought the front part pre-jury, the half and half idol was good.



However, nowadays the idols are literally SO EASY to find. Russell would have found every idol with all these lame hiding places.



Its like, production is so scared nobody finds it and use it, and they just place it in a hole in the tree.



Its like luck is even more important than fire tokens. KIM has 3 fire tokens?? Make them be able to buy Idol clues and Immunity advantages with the tokens!!!



Instead, they hung on to it, with no idea what to do until they get voted out.



So infuriating!!!