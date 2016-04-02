« previous next »
S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)

RealityFreakWill

S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
Survivor - Friendly Fire (Preview)

Alliances may crumble after a tribal blindside, and an undercover operation escalates to new heights. Also, there's another brutal challenge on Edge of Extinction, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6n_rr-GsQk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6n_rr-GsQk</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
Survivor - Friendly Fire (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lvBmhTJsk0U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lvBmhTJsk0U</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
vids are up...
Jobby

Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
I literally stopped watching because this season is trash from the get go. Disappointment after disappointment lol.

Its so obvious who is gonna win. And the remaining winners just keep listening to Tony, which I dont get at all.

Boring as hell season. Predictable. And so many pre-game alliances ruined it.
Jobby

Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
...and reaffirmed my thoughts about Sarah. Really dont like her.

There was a secret scene of Kim and Sarah where Kim consoled Sarah about the game, but she just broke down and cried and said shes a bad person.

Well, you are a bad person. You dont treat friends like that.  :groan:
Jobby

Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
....and dont get me on the idols this season.

I thought the front part pre-jury, the half and half idol was good.

However, nowadays the idols are literally SO EASY to find. Russell would have found every idol with all these lame hiding places.

Its like, production is so scared nobody finds it and use it, and they just place it in a hole in the tree.

Its like luck is even more important than fire tokens. KIM has 3 fire tokens?? Make them be able to buy Idol clues and Immunity advantages with the tokens!!!

Instead, they hung on to it, with no idea what to do until they get voted out.

So infuriating!!!
TARUSAFan

Re: S40: Ep 12: "Friendly Fire" (4/29)
I came to watch this Season because of the Old-Schoolers. All of them voted off. The last 7 remaining players are meh. I'd be happy if someone on the Edge of Extinction, only up until Kim Spradlin, excluding Wendell Holland & Adam Klein returns and wins.
