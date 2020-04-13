I too nearly stopped watching during 6 ( I think it was 6). After the TAR 5 love that one nearly lost me.



Glad I held on!



Jonathan & Victoria

Kendra

(Hungary, Senegal, and Ethiopia)

I've been watching Season 6 since start working from home and I've been bamboozled with all the bickering and shouting between those teams. Since I haven't watched that season completely, I only thought at the beginning thatwere the only ones who's gonna be bickering and gosh I was wrong. All(?) legs have at least one team shouting or bickering that even my dad asked me what's with all those shouting am I watching.I also feel bad with some of the locals who were yelled by the teams just because they don't understand or fluent in English, but somehow some of the remaining teams expect that all people in the world should understand English. I also don't likewith that animosity towards third-world countries. Just imagine when someone from that country's watching the episode where their country is visited, but find out that a racer has that opinion about your country, what would they feel about that.It's been painful watching Season 6. Too bad that there are some countriesthat are only visited in this season. I really hope that they give that country another visit but with other set of teams so I can really enjoy the beauty of that countries, instead of just shouting and bickering.I only have the final leg left to be watched, and maybe after that I won't watch this season ever again.