Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?

Traveldude1

Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 03:19:38 AM
Season 6 fits the bill for me. I made it to episode 11 before calling quits on it. I've never seen a season that was as nasty and negative as season 6. Almost every team was either A) boring or B) Bickering couples who never got along. Kris and John were the only decent ones but barely got any air time.

Overall, I had bad vibes about this season. I can usually find a team to connect with, but this season lacked that. I will NOT watch this season again.
BourkieBoy

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 03:26:52 AM
Ive seen every season of English-speaking TAR, but I nearly quit during Season 24. The cast I found fine, but the route and tasks were just woeful. Season 24 is the worst TAR season ever and reason TAR got pushed to Friday nights from TAR25 onwards!
G.B.

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 06:21:23 AM
Impossible.

(Season 26 came a bit close...)
Kamineko

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 06:36:02 AM
Not really on the entire season, but I stopped watching on the penultimate and final legs.

It was TAR Asia 5 where the production somehow placed BOTH a Yield and a U-Turn in the penultimate leg. The team I rooted (
Treasuri & Louisa
) fell victim to that horrible twist. :dick I was so mad and questioning why did the production force to place both Yield and U-Turn on the penultimate leg. I know that all the U-Turn and Yields in previous legs were left unused, but it didn't mean that they should force both Yield and U-Turn in the penultimate leg so it would be used. :dick

When I was watching the penultimate leg, when
Treasuri & Louisa
got U-Turned, I just stopped watching it because I know that they're 100% would be eliminated and I don't care anymore who will win the race.
LandonM170

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 10:35:21 AM
Season 4, I almost quit watching after episode 9.
Season 8, I have watch episode 1, and still after a week I have not episode 2. Should I quit the season?
georgiapeach

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 10:45:56 AM
Season 8 is a totally different ballgame. Its a hoot.  2 teams are on my all time faves list.

Its worth a go.

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 10:47:52 AM
So guys...be careful re spoilers here. In case someone wants to watch an earlier season unspoiled. Avoid them if possible...if you MUST share a spoiler do use the spoiler tags. Thanks!!
Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 11:45:18 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 10:47:52 AM
So guys...be careful re spoilers here. In case someone wants to watch an earlier season unspoiled. Avoid them if possible...if you MUST share a spoiler do use the spoiler tags. Thanks!!

Oops, sorry peach. I forget that there's someone who might haven't watched that season yet.

Thanks for editing that one :luvya:
Pi/

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 12:26:39 PM
I wouldn't quit watching Season 8; while it doesn't offer much in terms of astonishing locations and tasks, it is quite interesting in terms of team dynamics and it is a unique season overall.

I've never given up on a season, but 24 was probably the least fun to watch near the end.
Traveldude1

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 12:33:07 PM
I'd quit season 8, honestly. The concept doesn't work and I don't like the Weavers overall attitude. Very standoffish and not willing to talk to other teams.

All the teams kinda suck, one way or the other. If you haven't watched episode 2 in over a week, I'd forgo the season all together. You ain't missing anything
Declive

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 02:53:46 PM
Seasons 8, 13, 23 & 24.
Jimmer

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 06:39:14 PM
I knew just based on the title that Season 8 would be mentioned and I'll just say that honestly, it is one of my favorite seasons of TAR! The cast is amazing and really entertaining (and quite possibly one of the best casts ever IMO) and the season full of really fantastic moments. I also love the battles that the cast has with each other. If you can go into the season with having low expectations for the tasks and locations, it's definitely worth the watch.
NELs

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 06:52:21 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on Yesterday at 06:39:14 PM
I knew just based on the title that Season 8 would be mentioned and I'll just say that honestly, it is one of my favorite seasons of TAR! The cast is amazing and really entertaining (and quite possibly one of the best casts ever IMO) and the season full of really fantastic moments. I also love the battles that the cast has with each other. If you can go into the season with having low expectations for the tasks and locations, it's definitely worth the watch.

I also agree and have TAR 8 in my top 5 seasons of all time.
Traveldude1

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 07:46:51 PM
That is an unpopular opinion, I guess. Season 8 is just awful and never worked. Would've worked better by allowing the minimum age for kids to be 13+. That would have allowed for possible international travel
cbacbacba1

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 08:48:12 PM
Season 4. I quitted after Millie & Chuck's elimination. It is the only season which I still haven't finished the season finale.
Declive

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Yesterday at 08:59:55 PM
I actually rarely watch Season Finales too. Only the ones i don't know who wins it.
Jimmer

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Today at 07:57:27 AM
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 08:59:55 PM
I actually rarely watch Season Finales too. Only the ones i don't know who wins it.

Yeah I used to have that phase as well. After binge watching an entire season I just looked up who won. (But now I have moved on from that)
Leafsfan

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Today at 08:28:03 AM
Quote from: Traveldude1 on Yesterday at 07:46:51 PM
That is an unpopular opinion, I guess. Season 8 is just awful and never worked. Would've worked better by allowing the minimum age for kids to be 13+. That would have allowed for possible international travel

Yea, Canada, Costa Rica and Panama are a part of the USA after all.
TARUSAFan

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Today at 09:57:52 AM
Quote from: Traveldude1 on Yesterday at 03:19:38 AM
Season 6 fits the bill for me. I made it to episode 11 before calling quits on it. I've never seen a season that was as nasty and negative as season 6. Almost every team was either A) boring or B) Bickering couples who never got along. Kris and John were the only decent ones but barely got any air time.

Overall, I had bad vibes about this season. I can usually find a team to connect with, but this season lacked that. I will NOT watch this season again.

Oh man, that Season somewhat like a dysfunctional family. Loved the route the Teams were meh.
BritishTARFan

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Today at 02:04:20 PM
Season 4, Those Australia legs just kept going and going
