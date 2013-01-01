Show content

Not really on the entire season, but I stopped watching on the penultimate and final legs.It was TAR Asia 5 where the production somehow placed BOTH a Yield and a U-Turn in the penultimate leg. The team I rooted () fell victim to that horrible twist.I was so mad and questioning why did the production force to place both Yield and U-Turn on the penultimate leg. I know that all the U-Turn and Yields in previous legs were left unused, but it didn't mean that they should force both Yield and U-Turn in the penultimate leg so it would be used.When I was watching the penultimate leg, whengot U-Turned, I just stopped watching it because I know that they're 100% would be eliminated and I don't care anymore who will win the race.