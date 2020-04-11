« previous next »
Author Topic: What ruins a season for you?  (Read 489 times)

Offline Traveldude1

What ruins a season for you?
« on: April 11, 2020, 06:13:19 PM »
 There are  3 things that can ruin a season for me :

- Extremely dominant teams. Eric and Jeremy and Rachel and Dave are two great examples of this. I don't like when a team wins 6+ legs because its boring to watch.

- Having every team be unlikable. Season 24 comes to mind immediately. Call me superficial, but if a season has an overall awful cast, I won't watch.

- Vilanous teams who are very cutthroat and take the race too seriously. I love competitive racing, but some teams go way too far with it. Rob and Amber were very popular during their run but I didn't like their style of play. I thought it was rotten.
Online Alenaveda

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #1 on: April 11, 2020, 06:30:24 PM »
Hello, Traveldude1!  :bigwelcome to the R.F.F.!
Offline Maanca

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #2 on: April 11, 2020, 06:34:55 PM »
Welcome Traveldude1 :)

Cast is a big one. If we have to spend 11-12 weeks following a cast of unlikeable teams, it brings a sour note to the enjoyment, even if the route and tasks are great.

Season 20 is a big example for me. They filled that cast with too many law enforcement/alpha types who took the race seriously (and one dominated, of course). After Bopper & Mark were gone, I didn't care about any of the final 4, which made the last 2 legs a chore to watch.
Online Declive

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #3 on: April 11, 2020, 07:27:02 PM »
Definitely dominant teams.
Also when there are a lot of teams who scream all the time 
Online BourkieBoy

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #4 on: April 11, 2020, 08:38:35 PM »
I hate a season when boring teams just dominate, ala Andy & Tommy (Season 19). If you're going to dominate the Race, at least be excited, upbeat and just good to watch ala Tom & Tyler (TAR Australia 4)

I also can't stand boring cast members. If we have a boring 11 teams in the Race, then it will be a very boring 12 legs, no matter the route or the tasks being done

Also, when people take the Race too seriously, argue from country to country and just plain mean & rude to other teams from no reason whatsoever, this really bugs me. You are on the greatest television show in the world. Why don't you just enjoy it, rather than being a villain all the time? It would make for much better television, that's for sure!
Offline Gra1162

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #5 on: April 11, 2020, 09:14:22 PM »
All the F/F teams getting eliminated early
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #6 on: April 11, 2020, 09:15:05 PM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on April 11, 2020, 06:13:19 PM
- Vilanous teams who are very cutthroat and take the race too seriously. I love competitive racing, but some teams go way too far with it. Rob and Amber were very popular during their run but I didn't like their style of play. I thought it was rotten.

I Used to hate Rob & Amber, but you can't deny they're brilliant TV, same with teams like Art & JJ, I find the villains add a lot to a season, its almost fun to not like them.

Competitive racers are only enjoyable if they themselves take time to have fun, so think Dustin & Kandace, Kim & Ally or Ernie & Cindy.

Things that can ruin a season for me are poor route and lack of drama and competitiveness.
Offline Traveldude1

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #7 on: April 11, 2020, 09:22:29 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 11, 2020, 08:38:35 PM
I hate a season when boring teams just dominate, ala Andy & Tommy (Season 19). If you're going to dominate the Race, at least be excited, upbeat and just good to watch ala Tom & Tyler (TAR Australia 4)

I also can't stand boring cast members. If we have a boring 11 teams in the Race, then it will be a very boring 12 legs, no matter the route or the tasks being done

Also, when people take the Race too seriously, argue from country to country and just plain mean & rude to other teams from no reason whatsoever, this really bugs me. You are on the greatest television show in the world. Why don't you just enjoy it, rather than being a villain all the time? It would make for much better television, that's for sure!

For the last paragraph, Eric and Jeremy fit the bill perfectly. Dominated the race and never fully enjoyed the culture they were experiencing. Their fratboy persona was incredibly stupid and awful to watch too
Offline airn10

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:59:06 AM »
I agree with everyone above. However, I also feel that poor leg design and too many "all on the same flight" legs really ruin it for me.
Offline Kamineko

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 AM »
I don't like season that has an unbalanced ratio of teams, like there's too many M/F teams in one season or there's too few F/F teams. Also, lack of diversity in teams kinda make the season looked bland.

I also don't like a season when aired, there's too much focus on a particular team that make the other teams forgettable.
Offline Jimmer

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 AM »
Honestly, I don't think is a specific thing that ruins a season for me, the only thing I would say is a boring cast (or having a lot of the interesting teams (usually F/F) eliminated early). Having boring tasks, linear leg, and lack of flight drama can also contribute to a bad season as well. However, a lot of this has to accumulate throughout the season.

The only exception I would make is when a particular narrative that I don't like is emphasized repetitively, that can really ruin a season and put a bad taste in my mouth. Dave & Connor's edit comes to mind in Season 24.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:00:23 PM »
Mainly for me is the editing. You can have the best cast in recent years (season 25), but if the adrenaline, mystery, and adventure are not connecting, the season flatlines and appears as bland compared to the older contemporary seasons. This has happened for me since 21 onward. I still love the locations visited regardless.
Online cbacbacba1

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:52:05 PM »
1) Boring dominant team, usually Alpha Males, like Andy & Tommy.
2) Everyone being too nice and drama-free to each others, like Season 19 and 24.
3) Seasons loaded with M/M teams towards the end, like Season 4 / 16.

Therefore, season 4 / 19 are the seasons that I don't like  :funny:
