I hate a season when boring teams just dominate, ala Andy & Tommy (Season 19). If you're going to dominate the Race, at least be excited, upbeat and just good to watch ala Tom & Tyler (TAR Australia 4)



I also can't stand boring cast members. If we have a boring 11 teams in the Race, then it will be a very boring 12 legs, no matter the route or the tasks being done



Also, when people take the Race too seriously, argue from country to country and just plain mean & rude to other teams from no reason whatsoever, this really bugs me. You are on the greatest television show in the world. Why don't you just enjoy it, rather than being a villain all the time? It would make for much better television, that's for sure!