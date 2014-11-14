« previous next »
What ruins a season for you?

Traveldude1

What ruins a season for you?
on: Today at 06:13:19 PM
 There are  3 things that can ruin a season for me :

- Extremely dominant teams. Eric and Jeremy and Rachel and Dave are two great examples of this. I don't like when a team wins 6+ legs because its boring to watch.

- Having every team be unlikable. Season 24 comes to mind immediately. Call me superficial, but if a season has an overall awful cast, I won't watch.

- Vilanous teams who are very cutthroat and take the race too seriously. I love competitive racing, but some teams go way too far with it. Rob and Amber were very popular during their run but I didn't like their style of play. I thought it was rotten.
Alenaveda

Re: What ruins a season for you?
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:30:24 PM
Hello, Traveldude1!  :bigwelcome to the R.F.F.!
Maanca

Re: What ruins a season for you?
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:34:55 PM
Welcome Traveldude1 :)

Cast is a big one. If we have to spend 11-12 weeks following a cast of unlikeable teams, it brings a sour note to the enjoyment, even if the route and tasks are great.

Season 20 is a big example for me. They filled that cast with too many law enforcement/alpha types who took the race seriously (and one dominated, of course). After Bopper & Mark were gone, I didn't care about any of the final 4, which made the last 2 legs a chore to watch.
Declive

Re: What ruins a season for you?
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:27:02 PM
Definitely dominant teams.
Also when there are a lot of teams who scream all the time 
BourkieBoy

Re: What ruins a season for you?
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:38:35 PM
I hate a season when boring teams just dominate, ala Andy & Tommy (Season 19). If you're going to dominate the Race, at least be excited, upbeat and just good to watch ala Tom & Tyler (TAR Australia 4)

I also can't stand boring cast members. If we have a boring 11 teams in the Race, then it will be a very boring 12 legs, no matter the route or the tasks being done

Also, when people take the Race too seriously, argue from country to country and just plain mean & rude to other teams from no reason whatsoever, this really bugs me. You are on the greatest television show in the world. Why don't you just enjoy it, rather than being a villain all the time? It would make for much better television, that's for sure!
Gra1162

Re: What ruins a season for you?
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:14:22 PM
All the F/F teams getting eliminated early
BritishTARFan

Re: What ruins a season for you?
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:15:05 PM
Quote from: Traveldude1 on Today at 06:13:19 PM
- Vilanous teams who are very cutthroat and take the race too seriously. I love competitive racing, but some teams go way too far with it. Rob and Amber were very popular during their run but I didn't like their style of play. I thought it was rotten.

I Used to hate Rob & Amber, but you can't deny they're brilliant TV, same with teams like Art & JJ, I find the villains add a lot to a season, its almost fun to not like them.

Competitive racers are only enjoyable if they themselves take time to have fun, so think Dustin & Kandace, Kim & Ally or Ernie & Cindy.

Things that can ruin a season for me are poor route and lack of drama and competitiveness.
Traveldude1

Re: What ruins a season for you?
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:22:29 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 08:38:35 PM
I hate a season when boring teams just dominate, ala Andy & Tommy (Season 19). If you're going to dominate the Race, at least be excited, upbeat and just good to watch ala Tom & Tyler (TAR Australia 4)

I also can't stand boring cast members. If we have a boring 11 teams in the Race, then it will be a very boring 12 legs, no matter the route or the tasks being done

Also, when people take the Race too seriously, argue from country to country and just plain mean & rude to other teams from no reason whatsoever, this really bugs me. You are on the greatest television show in the world. Why don't you just enjoy it, rather than being a villain all the time? It would make for much better television, that's for sure!

For the last paragraph, Eric and Jeremy fit the bill perfectly. Dominated the race and never fully enjoyed the culture they were experiencing. Their fratboy persona was incredibly stupid and awful to watch too
