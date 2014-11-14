« previous next »
Author Topic: Who Knows Their TAR?  (Read 5359 times)

Online BritishTARFan

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:39:07 PM »
Quote from: NELs on Today at 08:36:23 PM
(All versions)  How many final legs took place in Australia?

5?

4 From Tar Australia and 1 from HaMerotz LaMillion
Online NELs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:39:58 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Today at 08:39:07 PM
Quote from: NELs on Today at 08:36:23 PM
(All versions)  How many final legs took place in Australia?

5?

4 From Tar Australia and 1 from HaMerotz LaMillion

Not the right answer.
Online BritishTARFan

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:44:28 PM »
Quote from: NELs on Today at 08:39:58 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Today at 08:39:07 PM
Quote from: NELs on Today at 08:36:23 PM
(All versions)  How many final legs took place in Australia?

5?

4 From Tar Australia and 1 from HaMerotz LaMillion

What if I add Season 4 of the US series?, with the detour in Cairns  :funny:
Not the right answer.
Online NELs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:48:00 PM »
Then you are correct, I didn't specify Finish Lines, and the TAR 4 finale had a route marker and Detour near Cairns before heading to Hawai'i.
