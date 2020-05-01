« previous next »
Who Knows Their TAR?

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #50 on: May 01, 2020, 09:36:46 PM
Correct. Leafsfan is next.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #51 on: May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #52 on: May 02, 2020, 04:23:59 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.

Season 5
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #53 on: May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #54 on: May 02, 2020, 08:24:11 AM
I would think it would be one of the earlier seasons with a Fast Forward on every leg.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #55 on: May 02, 2020, 09:13:15 AM
Quote from: Jimmer on May 02, 2020, 08:24:11 AM
I would think it would be one of the earlier seasons with a Fast Forward on every leg.
I do remember them airing the details about the unused Fast Forwards. But just because they're unused, doesn't mean they are unaired. (TAR27's hangglider FF)
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #56 on: May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #57 on: May 06, 2020, 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #58 on: May 06, 2020, 09:31:26 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 06, 2020, 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.

Juyong Pass, Great Wall of China?

I'm guessing you mean in a different season, if not then its Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #59 on: May 06, 2020, 09:37:36 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 06, 2020, 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.
Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #60 on: May 06, 2020, 09:57:24 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 06, 2020, 09:37:36 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 06, 2020, 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.
Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:
Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport- season 1 and 2!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #61 on: May 06, 2020, 10:01:34 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on May 06, 2020, 09:57:24 AM
Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:

But in S4/5, the clue says 'fly to Milan/Montevideo"
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #62 on: May 06, 2020, 08:34:23 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on May 06, 2020, 09:31:26 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 06, 2020, 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.

Juyong Pass, Great Wall of China?

I'm guessing you mean in a different season, if not then its Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Ar stupid me  :groan: Forgot the starting line & finish line of TAR9 being the same place.
Yes, I intend to state Great Wall of China  :conf:.

You can go for the next one.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 03:57:38 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 06, 2020, 09:37:36 AM

Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:

 :funny: :funny: :funny:   :yes:
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 AM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on May 06, 2020, 10:01:34 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on May 06, 2020, 09:57:24 AM
Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:

But in S4/5, the clue says 'fly to Milan/Montevideo"
Fly to Milan/Montevideo, and then goes into details within the white computer paper fine print for airport parking and selecting a flight at LAX.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:41:34 AM
Which country has played host to the most airports during the seasons (excluding connections, airstrips & the USA).
Name the country as well as the list of airports., there are 2 correct answers
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:46:36 AM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 09:41:34 AM
Which country has played host to the most airports during the seasons (excluding connections, airstrips & the USA).
Name the country as well as the list of airports., there are 2 correct answers
I would think it would be India since they've visited countless different cities around there. Probably the most thoroughly explored country besides Italy and Leichtenstein. :lol:

Airports visited in India (9)
Indira Gandhi International (Delhi), Mumbai International, Jaipur International, Lal Balhadur Shastri Airport (Varanasi), Chennai International, Cochin International, Kolkata International, Amausi Airport (Lucknow), Jodhpur Airport

China would be my second guess with 9 with the mainstays: Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong, HK International - with one time visits to Kunming, Lijiang, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xi'An, and Guilin.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 12:39:41 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 11:46:36 AM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 09:41:34 AM
Which country has played host to the most airports during the seasons (excluding connections, airstrips & the USA).
Name the country as well as the list of airports., there are 2 correct answers
I would think it would be India since they've visited countless different cities around there. Probably the most thoroughly explored country besides Italy and Leichtenstein. :lol:

Airports visited in India (9)
Indira Gandhi International (Delhi), Mumbai International, Jaipur International, Lal Balhadur Shastri Airport (Varanasi), Chennai International, Cochin International, Kolkata International, Amausi Airport (Lucknow), Jodhpur Airport

China would be my second guess with 9 with the mainstays: Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong, HK International - with one time visits to Kunming, Lijiang, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xi'An, and Guilin.

Correct :)
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 02:52:07 PM
Wow...I never counted up all those airports before!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 05:21:10 PM
India's got Pune Airport too from TAR Asia
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 05:43:14 PM
Okay, time for a little trickier trivia!

A sheriff lent TAR producers one of his friend's properties to film a task after they requested a large shipment of livestock. Which season was it, which location, and which task?
Clue given if the next 3 replies are incorrect.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:46:21 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 05:43:14 PM
Okay, time for a little trickier trivia!

A sheriff lent TAR producers one of his friend's properties to film a task after they requested a large shipment of livestock. Which season was it, which location, and which task?
Clue given if the next 3 replies are incorrect.

P2 Ranch, TAR 26 Dallas finale, cattle drive task
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
Reply #72 on: Today at 09:15:20 AM
Bingo! Xoruz is the winner! :yes: :yes: :yes: You're the next question asker.

For anyone curious about where the info came from: https://www.cleburnetimesreview.com/news/an-amazing-race-to-johnson-county/article_f837c710-fe3b-11e4-b1b2-4f2f3c918d2d.html



Quote
"Johnson County Sheriff Bob Alford helped streamline the show’s production.

“CBS called me and originally wanted 100 head of cattle to come to Dallas,” Alford said. “But it wouldn’t have been safe for the contestants, producers or cattle. They asked me for an alternative and I said I could get ’em 60 head of cattle and land on a ranch owned by a friend of mine.”

Alford said the show’s executive directors made a trip to the ranch to see if it would work.

“I reached out to my friend, Ricky Parnell, and we got all the cattle, horses and cowboys from all over Johnson County together,” Alford said. “Then we actually had the producers chasing some cattle around to see what it would be like. They liked what we had to offer and agreed to have the show at the ranch.”

Alford said the cowboys gave the contestants a few lessons on how to ride a horse.

“It’s not on the show, but we actually spent a little time with the contestants before they began the race to teach them how to ride,” Alford said. “When the contestants showed up during the race, each team got to pick their own cowboy team leader, pen of cattle and which horse they wanted to ride. With $1 million at stake, we wanted to make it fair so nobody would gripe about getting stuck with a horse they didn’t want.”

Parnell said when Alford called and asked if CBS could use his ranch for the show, he said it was fine with him.

“I thought it would be exciting,” Parnell said. “Only thing we really had to do was build some extra pens and corrals to accommodate the race.”

Parnell said this was the first event he’s ever had at his ranch.

“We started at 7 in the morning and probably got through around 3 or 4 in the afternoon,” Parnell said. “It was fun because nothing was acted out— it was all the real deal."
