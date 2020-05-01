Which country has played host to the most airports during the seasons (excluding connections, airstrips & the USA).

Name the country as well as the list of airports., there are 2 correct answers



I would think it would be India since they've visited countless different cities around there. Probably the most thoroughly explored country besides Italy and Leichtenstein.Airports visited in India (9)Indira Gandhi International (Delhi), Mumbai International, Jaipur International, Lal Balhadur Shastri Airport (Varanasi), Chennai International, Cochin International, Kolkata International, Amausi Airport (Lucknow), Jodhpur AirportChina would be my second guess with 9 with the mainstays: Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong, HK International - with one time visits to Kunming, Lijiang, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xi'An, and Guilin.