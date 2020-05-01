« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Who Knows Their TAR?  (Read 2488 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline geographynerd

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 36
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #50 on: May 01, 2020, 09:36:46 PM »
Correct. Leafsfan is next.
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3279
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #51 on: May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM »
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2079
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #52 on: May 02, 2020, 04:23:59 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.

Season 5
« Last Edit: May 02, 2020, 04:27:39 AM by redskevin88 »
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #53 on: May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.
Logged

Offline Jimmer

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1343
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #54 on: May 02, 2020, 08:24:11 AM »
I would think it would be one of the earlier seasons with a Fast Forward on every leg.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2975
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #55 on: May 02, 2020, 09:13:15 AM »
Quote from: Jimmer on May 02, 2020, 08:24:11 AM
I would think it would be one of the earlier seasons with a Fast Forward on every leg.
I do remember them airing the details about the unused Fast Forwards. But just because they're unused, doesn't mean they are unaired. (TAR27's hangglider FF)
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3279
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #56 on: May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 01:08:21 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1218
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:31:26 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Yesterday at 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.

Juyong Pass, Great Wall of China?

I'm guessing you mean in a different season, if not then its Red Rocks Amphitheatre
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:34:29 AM by BritishTARFan »
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2975
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Yesterday at 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.
Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1584
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:37:36 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Yesterday at 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.
Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:
Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport- season 1 and 2!
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1218
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 09:57:24 AM
Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:

But in S4/5, the clue says 'fly to Milan/Montevideo"
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:34:23 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 09:31:26 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Yesterday at 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 02, 2020, 12:55:47 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on May 02, 2020, 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 01, 2020, 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next

Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.

Juyong Pass, Great Wall of China?

I'm guessing you mean in a different season, if not then its Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Ar stupid me  :groan: Forgot the starting line & finish line of TAR9 being the same place.
Yes, I intend to state Great Wall of China  :conf:.

You can go for the next one.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51281
  • TAR Detective
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:57:38 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:37:36 AM

Technically, it has to be Los Angeles International Airport. Both seasons 4 and 5 specifically directed teams in their first Route Info clues to drive to LAX. :lol:

 :funny: :funny: :funny:   :yes:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 