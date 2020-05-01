Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.Season 5.
One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.
Season 11.
One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.
This is correct ! You are up next
Which location is the first ever re-visited location (not countries / cities, but specific location) for TAR US?
It has to be a clue-reference location, including all RI / Detour / RB / FF / Pit-stop.