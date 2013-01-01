« previous next »
Offline geographynerd

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:36:46 PM »
Correct. Leafsfan is next.
Offline Leafsfan

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 PM »
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Offline redskevin88

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:23:59 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.

Season 5
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:07:49 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.
Offline Jimmer

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:24:11 AM »
I would think it would be one of the earlier seasons with a Fast Forward on every leg.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:13:15 AM »
Quote from: Jimmer on Today at 08:24:11 AM
I would think it would be one of the earlier seasons with a Fast Forward on every leg.
I do remember them airing the details about the unused Fast Forwards. But just because they're unused, doesn't mean they are unaired. (TAR27's hangglider FF)
Offline Leafsfan

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:55:47 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 06:07:49 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 11:58:26 PM
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
Season 5.

One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.

Season 11.

One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.

This is correct ! You are up next
