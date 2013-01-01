Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Which season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.
I would think it would be one of the earlier seasons with a Fast Forward on every leg.
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 11:58:26 PMWhich season had the most unaired tasks? (US seasons), and that we know of.Season 5. One roadblock in leg 8, one roadblock in leg 13. On side of the detour in leg 12.Season 11.One roadblock in leg 7. One roadblock in leg 13. One route marker in leg 13 final segment.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 31 queries.