Red Rocks Park, Season 9!Gas Works Park, Seasons 3 & 10!
I bet you all remember what happened in those gardens!Which season and episode?
Name the place and season where the Race started at this place!
I know it's not my turn, but I've got one...Name the only Finish Line (American version only) that doesn't exist anymore.
Was waiting to make sure I wasn't stepping on claude's toes.What premiere episode location is circled below?
Rob & Brennan - Botswana
Which winners of the show skipped a country on their route? Which country?
Quote from: NELs on Today at 05:32:28 PMWhich winners of the show skipped a country on their route? Which country?Rob & Brennan, Vatican City
