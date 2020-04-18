« previous next »
Author Topic: Who Knows Their TAR?  (Read 1728 times)

Online NELs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #25 on: April 18, 2020, 12:30:38 AM »
Quote from: Declive on April 18, 2020, 12:29:21 AM
Red Rocks Park, Season 9!
Gas Works Park, Seasons 3 & 10!

You got it!   :cheer:
Online Declive

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #26 on: April 18, 2020, 12:37:42 AM »


I bet you all remember what happened in those gardens!

Which season and episode?
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #27 on: April 18, 2020, 12:39:50 AM »
Quote from: Declive on April 18, 2020, 12:37:42 AM


I bet you all remember what happened in those gardens!

Which season and episode?

TAR20, Leg 1 :)
Online Declive

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #28 on: April 18, 2020, 12:40:52 AM »
Correct! That historical elimination
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #29 on: April 18, 2020, 12:42:54 AM »
Name the place and season where the Race started at this place!

Offline claude_24hrs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #30 on: April 18, 2020, 01:44:34 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 18, 2020, 12:42:54 AM
Name the place and season where the Race started at this place!



Melbourne Cricket Ground, the very first starting line of TAR Australia 1.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #31 on: April 18, 2020, 02:00:36 AM »
You got it Claude!  :tup:

Your turn now!  :conf: :cheer:
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #32 on: April 18, 2020, 10:01:40 AM »
Damn you guys are GOOD!! And fast!!!
Offline G.B.

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:46:33 PM »
I know it's not my turn, but I've got one...

Name the only Finish Line (American version only) that doesn't exist anymore.
Offline Maanca

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:53:13 PM »
Season 5, Trammell Crow Park? When I Google mapped it a couple years ago, it wasn't there.

Chip said on Facebook it was only a tiny place anyway.
Offline Xoruz

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:55:46 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 07:46:33 PM
I know it's not my turn, but I've got one...

Name the only Finish Line (American version only) that doesn't exist anymore.

Candlestick Park
Offline G.B.

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 08:23:10 PM »
Correct, Xoruz. Sure makes my Google Map of TAR16 look weird
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:47:05 PM »
Xoruz, you are next!
Offline Xoruz

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:18:15 PM »
Was waiting to make sure I wasn't stepping on claude's toes.

What premiere episode location is circled below?

Online NELs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:20:42 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 05:18:15 PM
Was waiting to make sure I wasn't stepping on claude's toes.

What premiere episode location is circled below?



Pim's Restaurant, TAR 11
Offline Xoruz

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:24:38 PM »
Correct NELs.
Online NELs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:32:28 PM »
Which winners of the show skipped a country on their route? Which country?

Online Pi/

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:35:19 PM »
Rob & Brennan - Botswana
Online NELs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:43:58 PM »
Quote from: Pi/ on Today at 05:35:19 PM
Rob & Brennan - Botswana

Not the answer I'm looking for. I'm thinking of winners only, not every team in Final 3.
Online BritishTARFan

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:07:09 PM »
Quote from: NELs on Today at 05:32:28 PM
Which winners of the show skipped a country on their route? Which country?

Rob & Brennan, Vatican City
Online NELs

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:11:19 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Today at 06:07:09 PM
Quote from: NELs on Today at 05:32:28 PM
Which winners of the show skipped a country on their route? Which country?

Rob & Brennan, Vatican City

Not the right answer.
