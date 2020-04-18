« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Who Knows Their TAR?  (Read 1574 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • TAR 1-13 is the best era of TAR US
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #25 on: April 18, 2020, 12:30:38 AM »
Quote from: Declive on April 18, 2020, 12:29:21 AM
Red Rocks Park, Season 9!
Gas Works Park, Seasons 3 & 10!

You got it!   :cheer:
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2366
  • I love RFF!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #26 on: April 18, 2020, 12:37:42 AM »


I bet you all remember what happened in those gardens!

Which season and episode?
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7132
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #27 on: April 18, 2020, 12:39:50 AM »
Quote from: Declive on April 18, 2020, 12:37:42 AM


I bet you all remember what happened in those gardens!

Which season and episode?

TAR20, Leg 1 :)
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2366
  • I love RFF!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #28 on: April 18, 2020, 12:40:52 AM »
Correct! That historical elimination
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7132
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #29 on: April 18, 2020, 12:42:54 AM »
Name the place and season where the Race started at this place!

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1978
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #30 on: April 18, 2020, 01:44:34 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 18, 2020, 12:42:54 AM
Name the place and season where the Race started at this place!



Melbourne Cricket Ground, the very first starting line of TAR Australia 1.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7132
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #31 on: April 18, 2020, 02:00:36 AM »
You got it Claude!  :tup:

Your turn now!  :conf: :cheer:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51206
  • TAR Detective
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #32 on: April 18, 2020, 10:01:40 AM »
Damn you guys are GOOD!! And fast!!!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1291
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:46:33 PM »
I know it's not my turn, but I've got one...

Name the only Finish Line (American version only) that doesn't exist anymore.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2970
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:53:13 PM »
Season 5, Trammell Crow Park? When I Google mapped it a couple years ago, it wasn't there.

Chip said on Facebook it was only a tiny place anyway.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:55:46 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Today at 07:46:33 PM
I know it's not my turn, but I've got one...

Name the only Finish Line (American version only) that doesn't exist anymore.

Candlestick Park
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1291
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:23:10 PM »
Correct, Xoruz. Sure makes my Google Map of TAR16 look weird
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 