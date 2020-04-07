« previous next »
Author Topic: Who Knows Their TAR?  (Read 750 times)

Who Knows Their TAR?
« on: April 07, 2020, 08:36:41 PM »
NAME this Finale.... Season and Location.

Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #1 on: April 07, 2020, 09:08:54 PM »
Season 14 Peach?

The King Kamehameha Golf Club in Maui, Hawaii?
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #2 on: April 07, 2020, 10:13:38 PM »
I'll go with TAR 14 finale as well.
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #3 on: April 08, 2020, 11:11:35 AM »
King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapu, HI for season 14 :clap2:
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #4 on: April 08, 2020, 05:10:19 PM »
Y'all are GOOD! Bourkie...You were first...so you get to do the next one!!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #5 on: April 08, 2020, 10:46:36 PM »
Name the Season, Version & Starting Line! (sorry the picture is a little blurry!)
 


24 Hours! First to answer correctly gets the right to choose the next location! :)
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #6 on: April 08, 2020, 11:26:43 PM »
Seoul Plaza, TAR Australia 4
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:58 AM »
The Circle USA season 1 premiere
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:04:30 AM »
This one i really have NO IDEA
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:31:33 AM »
Hope not...this is for TAR only. :funny:
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:51:54 AM »
Seoul Plaza, TAR Australia 4

BINGO!! Good one! G.B.you are next!
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:51:23 PM »


Which Speed Bump?
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:03:30 PM »
TAR 21's France Speed Bump?
Re: Who Knows Their TAR?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:05:29 PM »
TAR 21, Leg 11, at Château de Villandry.
