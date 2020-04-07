Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
CBS scripted originals have historically repeated well and, per sources, the network will lean on those to ride out the summer. The network will be without new seasons of Big Brother and Love Island, neither of which had been shot before the world stopped.
Big Brother Casting Director Hints That Season 22 Is Still On Despite COVID-19 Shutdowns
With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but were still optimistic about getting those on, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline. Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.
