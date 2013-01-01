« previous next »
BB 22 Media and News
« on: Today at 02:09:41 PM »
CBS scripted originals have historically repeated well and, per sources, the network will lean on those to ride out the summer. The network will be without new seasons of Big Brother and Love Island, neither of which had been shot before the world stopped.

Doesn't look like BB22 will shoot this summer due to Covid19

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/a-puzzle-all-pieces-broadcast-networks-scramble-program-an-uncertain-future-1288828?
Re: BB 22 Media and News
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:06 PM »
I don't think we have seen anything official to confirm or deny that. Another website suggests it still could be on for the summer.

Big Brother Casting Director Hints That Season 22 Is Still On Despite COVID-19 Shutdowns

https://www.inquisitr.com/5985314/big-brother-22-cast/
Re: BB 22 Media and News
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:41:08 PM »
Personally: There is no way I would go into a house under lockdown with a group of strangers right now... Can you imagine the legal screams if ONE person fell ill? No contract could save the damage that would do to CBS.

I did hear that they were looking at ways around this...sequester players for 2 to 3 weeks before? Multiple testing (yeah that's great when others can't get tested yet). Speaking medically it would be so difficult...

Keep them separately remotely at first?

Truly, doing this would be a VERY poor decision in my opinion.
