Hiya ppl! I just wanna know has anybody here watch Drag race before? Drag race is my all time favourite show with looks, fashion, comedy,challenges and drama. Drag race is the show that made me realise who i was (a gay boy who wants to do drag). I usually watch Drag race during tough times in my life! my favourite queen has to be plastique tiara she can bring looks and do tiktoks (if you can't tell i love tiktok)



So if anybody watches the show please kiki (talk/gossip) with me about it! If you never watched it and is bored with self isolation i highley recomend checking drag race out it is one of if not the best shows out there, if your into reality tv this is the show for you, if you like watching drama this is also the show for you. Drag race is on netflix and I LOVE IT SO MUCH! Please watch it and please discuss with me if you watch the show!