Hunted

Hunted
on: Today at 01:20:28 AM
Has anyone else been watching this amazing show?

I've needed to find some shows to watch during my coronavirus lockdown period and this was one of them! I've never seen it before and I'm loving it!

There's 5 UK series (plus 3 Celebrity seasons) and 1 US version! I highly recommend this show! If there is enough interest, we may also have some 'special guests' joining us on the forum, for a very special Q&A session! But more on that later! :0328:

If there is enough interest, I will certainly period links in the usual place for Members we know and trust!
Re: Hunted
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:29:41 PM
I really enjoyed the US season! I wish CBS would have renewed it. I have not seen the UK version.
