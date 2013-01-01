For those who might watch it during the Quarantine



The series follows thirty men and women hoping to find love. For ten days in a speed dating format, the men and women date each other in different "pods" where they can talk to each other, but not see each other. Whenever they decided, the men were able to propose to the woman they want to get married to. After the proposal, and meeting face-to-face for the first time, the engaged couples headed to a couples retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. During this trip they spent time getting to know their partners, and were able to meet the other couples participating in the experiment.



Following the couples retreat, the engaged couples moved to the same apartment complex back in Atlanta. While at the apartments, they all met their partners' families and explored their partners' living conditions. At the altar on the day of the wedding, the engaged couples carried out wedding ceremonies and needed to make their final decisions at the altar about whether to split up or get married, answering the question "Is love blind?"