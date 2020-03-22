« previous next »
Author Topic: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy  (Read 661 times)

Online georgiapeach

Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« on: March 22, 2020, 12:23:50 PM »
In this time of fear and concern, while many of us are unusually isolated from friends and family, I thought perhaps we can share some of things bringing us hope and comfort. Things that Uplift our Hearts and Spirits.

Please feel free to share anything here you find inspirational. Whether it be an article, a book recommendation, lovely music, a TED-talk, a walk through a forest or a religious service...ALL are welcome.

When possible please share a video or YouTube link or an actual excerpt with links.
Online georgiapeach

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #1 on: March 22, 2020, 12:24:47 PM »
"I am only one,
But still I am one.
I cannot do everything,
But still I can do something;
And because I cannot do everything
I will not refuse to do the something that I can do."


~Edward Everett Hale (18221909), in "Lend a Hand."
Online georgiapeach

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #2 on: March 22, 2020, 12:29:26 PM »
Sunday Worship
March 22, 2020
Decatur Presbyterian
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eA8Ba-JFtA
Online georgiapeach

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #3 on: March 29, 2020, 08:59:46 AM »
Online georgiapeach

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #4 on: April 06, 2020, 05:55:37 AM »
Offline theschnauzers

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #5 on: April 10, 2020, 12:40:35 PM »
The legendary Joan Baez posted this on her You Tube channel a couple of hours ago

Forever Young (Bob Dylan)


https://www.facebook.com/125313659416/posts/10158102206569417/
Online georgiapeach

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #6 on: April 12, 2020, 06:46:40 AM »
Alleluia!

HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!

Easter Service:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXZaTOcbu0A
Online georgiapeach

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:26:54 AM »
Online smiley

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:23:57 PM »
We're going to be okay! :) Remaining optimistic!
Online georgiapeach

Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:28:58 PM »
Quote from: smiley on Today at 12:23:57 PM
We're going to be okay! :) Remaining optimistic!

I think our world has changed. Things will be different going forward.

But we are a resilient people and will adapt and grow and find ways to handle this.

I too have faith. But we have to get thru the next months first.
