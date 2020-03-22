« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy  (Read 360 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51159
  • TAR Detective
Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« on: March 22, 2020, 12:23:50 PM »
In this time of fear and concern, while many of us are unusually isolated from friends and family, I thought perhaps we can share some of things bringing us hope and comfort. Things that Uplift our Hearts and Spirits.

Please feel free to share anything here you find inspirational. Whether it be an article, a book recommendation, lovely music, a TED-talk, a walk through a forest or a religious service...ALL are welcome.

When possible please share a video or YouTube link or an actual excerpt with links.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51159
  • TAR Detective
Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #1 on: March 22, 2020, 12:24:47 PM »
"I am only one,
But still I am one.
I cannot do everything,
But still I can do something;
And because I cannot do everything
I will not refuse to do the something that I can do."


~Edward Everett Hale (18221909), in "Lend a Hand."
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51159
  • TAR Detective
Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #2 on: March 22, 2020, 12:29:26 PM »
Sunday Worship
March 22, 2020
Decatur Presbyterian
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eA8Ba-JFtA
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51159
  • TAR Detective
Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #3 on: March 29, 2020, 08:59:46 AM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51159
  • TAR Detective
Re: Faith, Hope, Comfort, and Joy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:55:37 AM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 