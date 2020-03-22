In this time of fear and concern, while many of us are unusually isolated from friends and family, I thought perhaps we can share some of things bringing us hope and comfort. Things that Uplift our Hearts and Spirits.



Please feel free to share anything here you find inspirational. Whether it be an article, a book recommendation, lovely music, a TED-talk, a walk through a forest or a religious service...ALL are welcome.



When possible please share a video or YouTube link or an actual excerpt with links.