« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivor 3-18-20 deleted Rob EOE scene  (Read 40 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RobandAmberfan

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Survivor 3-18-20 deleted Rob EOE scene
« on: Today at 12:29:48 AM »
The deleted scene of Rob arriving at the island and Amber giving him a big hug and kiss

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tJXJ7OOiFMM&fbclid=IwAR39ZFzT9oAndetejqgf0ORYX7q9BqpeYkxuC1Iu2f_A6rPb-NKiplSMPYY

I'm glad Youtube has it since it wasn't shown on TV. Best part was Amber running up and giving Rob a kiss
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51096
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor 3-18-20 deleted Rob EOE scene
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:21 AM »
Quote from: RobandAmberfan on Today at 12:29:48 AM
The deleted scene of Rob arriving at the island and Amber giving him a big hug and kiss

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tJXJ7OOiFMM&fbclid=IwAR39ZFzT9oAndetejqgf0ORYX7q9BqpeYkxuC1Iu2f_A6rPb-NKiplSMPYY

I'm glad Youtube has it since it wasn't shown on TV. Best part was Amber running up and giving Rob a kiss

Thanks so much! Great scene. :welcome: to RFF!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 