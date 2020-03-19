« previous next »
Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion  (Read 561 times)

Offline Jay33

Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« on: March 19, 2020, 11:28:06 PM »
Since I haven't seen any episode threads created for a few of them now, I thought I'd just create this one to discuss the next episodes as they come, instead of posting in the individual contestant threads once they get voted out.
Offline Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #1 on: March 20, 2020, 12:32:56 AM »
JUST CROWN DAVID ALREADY, like i feel like noone wants to go against him

Brooke needs to win, but with all her vakama alliance gone i can see her going next, moana is just too ugh in my opinion (she crossed me when she made a face at brooke when she said she was dissapointed that pheobe left) all the "good players" left before merge mat, pheobe, Nick, HECK EVEN flick (but the edit didn't help her) in my opinion i feel like zach really redeemed himself from S3 and shonee became my favourite (i wasn't a fan of her at first but she won me over) sharn is very whishiwashi but i can see gameplay unlike others, and i'm sick of all thoose casual david stan fans on insta always saying " SHARN SHOULD GO SHE CROSSED DAVID"
Offline Jay33

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #2 on: March 20, 2020, 12:37:27 AM »
Sharn made Top 6 twice, which kind of makes her the best player to date on Aus Survivor, no? Or at least the best non-winner. Luke could have held that title last season since he made Top 7 twice. Keep in mind that they accomplished their feats on 24 player seasons, not the 16-20 player games US has.
Offline Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #3 on: March 20, 2020, 01:01:00 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on March 20, 2020, 12:37:27 AM
Sharn made Top 6 twice, which kind of makes her the best player to date on Aus Survivor, no? Or at least the best non-winner. Luke could have held that title last season since he made Top 7 twice. Keep in mind that they accomplished their feats on 24 player seasons, not the 16-20 player games US has.
YESS but the edit always seems kinda rushed with so many people

flick first confessional way on episode 10, EPISODE 10!!!!!

but people just hate sharn cause she quote on quote "went against david"
Offline Jay33

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #4 on: March 23, 2020, 06:08:37 AM »
Apparently
Show content
Tarzan
was voted out. Surprises me, because, and I won't talk about this much after, the spoilers I've seen had them in the Final 2. I wonder if this means anything for the other now, who is still in.
Offline Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #5 on: March 23, 2020, 06:27:46 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on March 23, 2020, 06:08:37 AM
Apparently
Show content
Tarzan
was voted out. Surprises me, because, and I won't talk about this much after, the spoilers I've seen had them in the Final 2. I wonder if this means anything for the other now, who is still in.
lmao the spoilers i saw said
Show content
zach and shonee were the top 2
Offline Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #6 on: March 23, 2020, 06:29:22 AM »
YASSSS BROOKE WINS IMMUNITY

BROOKE BETTER WINNNNNNNNNN YASSSSS
Offline Jay33

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #7 on: March 23, 2020, 06:33:19 AM »
Edit: nvm. I thought
Show content
Shonee
was still in when making this post.
Offline Jay33

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #8 on: March 24, 2020, 06:15:37 AM »
Show content
Brooke's out, as I expected. I think I know who wins.
Offline Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #9 on: March 24, 2020, 07:16:47 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on March 24, 2020, 06:15:37 AM
Show content
Brooke's out, as I expected. I think I know who wins.

 :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'(

ugh i'm crying like why :( brooke was my only favourite left and we were left with ugh moana :res:
there goes vakama :(
Offline Jay33

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #10 on: March 24, 2020, 07:23:36 AM »
If you want to know who the spoilers have been saying, even pre-season, will be in the Final 2, and likely win, then PM me. But of course it's not 100% certainty especially since the second person I've seen in Final 2s didn't make it.
Offline Jay33

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:19:57 AM »
Finale was tonight.

Looks like
Show content
David
won Final Immunity and took out
Show content
Moana
.

Then
Show content
David
won the season against
Show content
Sharn
, but neither the vote margin or who voted for who is on wiki yet.
Offline Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:29:32 AM »
DAVID WON what a suprise (sarcasm)

i mean i knew he was gonna make it far judging by the edit they gave him (10 confessionals an episode :res: and not giving flick enough fairtime yes I'M STILL PISSED)

HE DID make moves so i guess he deserved to win over sharn

but over brooke NAH
Offline Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:30:49 AM »
everyone except harry voted for david
Offline Jay33

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:33:14 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on Yesterday at 06:30:49 AM
everyone except harry voted for david

Wiki now says everyone but Moana.
Offline Musicon

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:33:23 PM »
Happy with the winner, definitely didn't want Sharn to win.  I expected Moana to make the final 2  Good season, the only major problem I had was some of the misleading editing earlier on hyping  up the Brooke/Flick rivalry, and giving overly positive edits to Matt and Moana.  David did dominate but I didn't mind that, sometimes that does work in reality tv.
