JUST CROWN DAVID ALREADY, like i feel like noone wants to go against him



Brooke needs to win, but with all her vakama alliance gone i can see her going next, moana is just too ugh in my opinion (she crossed me when she made a face at brooke when she said she was dissapointed that pheobe left) all the "good players" left before merge mat, pheobe, Nick, HECK EVEN flick (but the edit didn't help her) in my opinion i feel like zach really redeemed himself from S3 and shonee became my favourite (i wasn't a fan of her at first but she won me over) sharn is very whishiwashi but i can see gameplay unlike others, and i'm sick of all thoose casual david stan fans on insta always saying " SHARN SHOULD GO SHE CROSSED DAVID"