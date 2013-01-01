« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 PM »
Since I haven't seen any episode threads created for a few of them now, I thought I'd just create this one to discuss the next episodes as they come, instead of posting in the individual contestant threads once they get voted out.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:32:56 AM »
JUST CROWN DAVID ALREADY, like i feel like noone wants to go against him

Brooke needs to win, but with all her vakama alliance gone i can see her going next, moana is just too ugh in my opinion (she crossed me when she made a face at brooke when she said she was dissapointed that pheobe left) all the "good players" left before merge mat, pheobe, Nick, HECK EVEN flick (but the edit didn't help her) in my opinion i feel like zach really redeemed himself from S3 and shonee became my favourite (i wasn't a fan of her at first but she won me over) sharn is very whishiwashi but i can see gameplay unlike others, and i'm sick of all thoose casual david stan fans on insta always saying " SHARN SHOULD GO SHE CROSSED DAVID"
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:37:27 AM »
Sharn made Top 6 twice, which kind of makes her the best player to date on Aus Survivor, no? Or at least the best non-winner. Luke could have held that title last season since he made Top 7 twice. Keep in mind that they accomplished their feats on 24 player seasons, not the 16-20 player games US has.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Ongoing Season Discussion
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:01:00 AM »
YESS but the edit always seems kinda rushed with so many people

flick first confessional way on episode 10, EPISODE 10!!!!!

but people just hate sharn cause she quote on quote "went against david"
