Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!

Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
March 27, 2020, 12:21:15 PM
Amazing list, Jobby! I see several things I'd be tempted to explore myself.
  • An original TARfly
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
March 30, 2020, 07:59:54 PM
Just saw this link in my twitter feed.
It is a continuously updated list of a schedule of all the free on-line theatre screenings that I found. Enjoy and message me if you have any additions. I'll be updating the doc as we go - docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d from @Alysa Kayanova

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JC9gQn8-e_hL6vZGPBENdt_a3QEkcZVmbi3rv4_xNzE/edit?usp=sharing
MASKS!
April 07, 2020, 12:20:57 PM
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
April 09, 2020, 08:22:05 AM
Unless no masks is on sale, I do not recommend homemade masks since no evidence proves they're effective. I've never seen anyone recommend homemade masks on the Chinese Internet. One had better wear a mask meeting a certain medical standardN95, KN90, etc.
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
April 09, 2020, 04:37:58 PM
Sorry SuperTux that comment cannot go unanswered . IT IS INCORRECT.

N95's protect you best yes--- but are not available here yet for most of us, our medical teams need them first.

But  wearing even a homemade mask is a good thing. Minimizing spreading our droplets to others will help reduce the curve. I keep my droplets away from you and you keep yours away from me.

I have worked ER's and ICU's for years and although fitted for one, never ONCE needed a N95 because that wasn't the kind of illnesses I did.. An ordinary hospital mask was all I ever needed and never once did I catch something from a patient. Flu's, TB, others...nothing.

WEAR A MASK. ALL OF US.

If you are international and can get one, by all means use a N95. But for here, I would not use one until our medical teams and first responders are covered FIRST. Meanwhile, stay "sheltered in place". Don't go out anywhere that you can avoid. An open air walk is fine if you can stay 6-12 feet apart. Avoid crowds. DO your shopping NOT every day...go once a week or two and yes, wear your homemade mask and wash your hands like crazy. I am seeing large influxes of  basic masks online now coming in from China, they will do fine for now IF WE ARE CAREFUL and maintain our distance and do all the rec'd precautions. . Far better than nothing.
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
April 09, 2020, 10:09:06 PM
Im finding it impossible here to find masks locally, even cloth masks.The. EST I can see at Amazon that arent price gouging have delivery dates in late May or later. Even bandanas.

Its very frustrating.
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
April 12, 2020, 12:04:33 AM
IThe Actors Fund which raises funds to provide assistance and support to actors, and the related trades and crafts for entertainment, has been putting on an regular live stream on its You Tube channel presenting Stars In The House.
https://www.starsinthehouse.com/
Quote
THE ACTORS FUND

ANNOUNCES SETH RUDETSKY AND JAMES WESLEY PRESENT

STARS IN THE HOUSE

STARS OF STAGE & SCREEN WILL (VIRTUALLY) JOIN SETH & JAMES IN DAILY ONLINE MINI-PERFORMANCES AND SASSY CHATS

IN SUPPORT OF THE FUND

AND THEIR SERVICES FOR THOSE IN NEED IN PERFORMANCE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

 The series will air twice daily at 2pm and 8pm ET until Broadway reopens.
Schedule (continuously updated):
https://www.starsinthehouse.com/schedule
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
April 18, 2020, 08:07:17 AM
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
April 18, 2020, 08:08:46 AM
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
Today at 07:19:31 AM
