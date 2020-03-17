« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!  (Read 1260 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« on: March 17, 2020, 08:28:28 AM »
This is for

TIPS in how to best self isolate (practical tips)

AND FUN THINGS to do while you are...besides RFF of course!  :)x
« Last Edit: March 19, 2020, 07:39:28 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation
« Reply #1 on: March 17, 2020, 08:28:49 AM »
FUN! (ongoing updates)




BEST ONE YET!: (multiple FAB ideas!)

https://www.roamingaroundtheworld.com/travel-ideas-to-do-at-home-self-isolation/?fbclid=IwAR16AalWLAvEOXmJXlsb5qImayOGvqyv4alJ0KeA8mEaw06SexR3w4NHTpU

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Catch up on all of Phil Keoghan's BUCKIT interviews!!
 https://philkeoghan.com/podcast-page/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Italian Cooking Lessons at noon daily from a world famous Italian Chef

https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/news/gucci-osterias-massimo-bottura-is-offering-free-virtual-cooking-classes-on-instagram-031620?fbclid=IwAR3JXfwRH0RwgLLNlSstnPlyE0HB4TNIOzGKVUqqpqIts5AaPeC_wqBX0ZI   
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Take a free CPR and/or First-Aid Course

https://www.firstaidweb.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Online free PUZZLES! https://www.jigsawplanet.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Around the World via International MOVIES!
https://www.afar.com/magazine/international-films-to-watch-right-now?utm_campaign=tw_fb&utm_content=1584640755&utm_medium=social&utm_

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
How about a themed LIVE workout with a Broadway Dancer Star??
https://www.broadway.com/buzz/198853/broadway-dancers-are-teaching-personal-at-home-workouts-inspired-by-their-shows/
FB Group for this here:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/658670808299060/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Explore Ramesses VI Tomb in 360°
Info@egyptvr.net

15 Broadway plays you can watch!
https://www.playbill.com/article/15-broadway-plays-and-musicals-you-can-watch-on-stage-from-home?fbclid=IwAR3y1vS7F3Yp3hrVSdvU0CB4XZhn1lizKIBHoHUuGPgTAzktG3IvT6g1pzA

World museums you can live tour remotely:
https://www.travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours?fbclid=IwAR2pnJx6WmN0Yxwc6SeFV-LhshQeeYn4Gg55aOK18FZxf5E4yAGFfwzcGl4

LANDMARKS TO VISIT
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/tips/you-can-virtually-tour-these-20-landmarks-without-leaving-your-couch/ss-BB11pU9l?ocid=spartandhp

10 Historic Homes you can Virtually Tour
https://www.housebeautiful.com/design-inspiration/g31677125/historic-homes-you-can-virtually-tour/

https://www.tripstodiscover.com/virtual-tours-in-florida

LIVE time Kroger National Park Safaris!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKt8SLNqYaQ&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0CCf-P8ELqV_ZiQlo2cEh1wjx9IkSVduJKS-h0qWc_dQEh7hXG9npWot4
    (It starts at 2:48 for me.)

Activities for kids:

Over 30 Virtual Field Trips you can do remotely!

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SvIdgTx9djKO6SjyvPDsoGlkgE3iExmi3qh2KRRku_w/preview?fbclid=IwAR1ByRnI7m1NMM_ZpJ9kY-fO66FK2iHLatoZHSaTxfx8tORdR7uSdSb1858&pru=AAABcQibecg*xm4Es7dfTDTRl5ZhFUTs6w

FREE Online Courses for K to 12 Students:
https://www.volusiacountymoms.com/2020/03/embry-riddle-offers-free-online-courses-for-k-12-students.html?fbclid=IwAR2XPRPZvA_jmhH280Asl6s2UIcQhVnABNyJ8HRsVM0s15aKJktNL8xD3OY
« Last Edit: March 23, 2020, 12:26:02 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation
« Reply #2 on: March 17, 2020, 08:42:48 AM »
BEST PRACTICAL TIPS FOR SELF-ISOLATION

This is an article by the NZ Ministry of Health.

But the GENERAL info is outstanding and applies in all of our cases.

If you need to self-isolate, this is an EXCELLENT resource.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-novel-coronavirus-health-advice-general-public/covid-19-self-isolation?fbclid=IwAR3RSthg4odeF7u9rCIJUR10258h-uWsSCqjK0KpDyqsHlUIepiPUpDs3HE
« Last Edit: March 21, 2020, 08:37:51 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3744
  • An original TARfly
Re: Self-Isolation TIPS
« Reply #3 on: March 17, 2020, 09:17:25 AM »
Stephen Amell announced on his IG the he will have a chat at 11:00 am PT daily beginning today on his IG page. Since his new show for STARZ has suspended production. Hes also been promoting Code 8 the crowdfunded feature film released last year, his nocking point vintage wine club, plus being at home with his kids.
Supposedly about the best fan base experience throughout his run as Arrow.
« Last Edit: March 17, 2020, 10:10:13 AM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2329
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Self-Isolation TIPS
« Reply #4 on: March 17, 2020, 10:16:47 PM »
If you have literally NOTHING to do: https://theuselessweb.com/
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7107
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Self-Isolation TIPS
« Reply #5 on: March 17, 2020, 10:42:40 PM »
Anyone up for a TAR Rewatch during our self-isolation period?
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation TIPS
« Reply #6 on: March 17, 2020, 11:06:24 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 17, 2020, 10:42:40 PM
Anyone up for a TAR ‘Rewatch’ during our ‘self-isolation’ period?

Great idea...but maybe not right away...
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2160
Re: Self-Isolation TIPS
« Reply #7 on: March 18, 2020, 12:58:38 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 17, 2020, 10:42:40 PM
Anyone up for a TAR Rewatch during our self-isolation period?

I'd join in whenever it gets started. I started rewatching TAR from season 1 around Christmas time. I'm about done with season 8 (the family edition). I've done some screengrabs of video errors, mostly reversed images. One was in the intro clips of the teams and appeared in every episode that season! At some point I'll get the ambition together to post them.
Logged

Offline ghostbusted

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 41
Re: Self-Isolation TIPS
« Reply #8 on: March 18, 2020, 01:17:08 PM »
Another idea that may be possible. Some message boards have chat rooms available to them. Perhaps a scheduled, moderated chat may be of interest.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation TIPS
« Reply #9 on: March 18, 2020, 06:35:23 PM »
We'll work something out but not just yet...lets see what the next couple of weeks brings first.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #10 on: March 20, 2020, 12:58:27 PM »
:bump: to say check the activities for KIDS above...just added a Kroger Nat Park SAFARI!!  :conf:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #11 on: March 22, 2020, 09:15:20 AM »
Can someone post some links for learning a foreign language here? Free is great but the good paid ones too. Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #12 on: March 22, 2020, 09:17:17 AM »
Ongoing added...if you are bored check the links above...I am starting to like the idea of some forced isolation time!! Fab fun things!

Please add to this...all ideas welcome!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #13 on: March 22, 2020, 09:19:50 AM »
Things needed if anyone has favorites

travelogues
learn to knit
basic stretch workout to do at home
Basic yoga
Basic beginner workout to do at home
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #14 on: March 22, 2020, 09:55:45 AM »
 Not free but...

OUTLANDER!! READ THE BOOKS!


You could binge OUTLANDER...my all time favorite BOOKS and TV Series. AMAZING! My other major addiction after TAR   :-[

TV:
https://www.starz.com/us/en/signup
6 months for $25


This is another great offer:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/offers/signup?ie=UTF8&benefitID=starzSub&ref=DVM_US_JK_PS_STZHTe1|c_418902619174_m_pDznj7zB-dc_s__

BEST DEAL: $5.00/month for 3 months, $8.99/month after. Offer ends March 31. I have the APP so can watch anywhere on computer.

These are likely limited to US residents only. Sorry...
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2160
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #15 on: March 22, 2020, 10:06:23 AM »
If you have Amazon Prime, they have lots of old programs and movies that you can watch for free. I've been watching early TAR seasons and a few old game shows, but I'll likely start looking at what else is there. Outlander sounds interesting. I may check it out.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #16 on: March 22, 2020, 12:47:14 PM »
Quote from: Plaidmoon on March 22, 2020, 10:06:23 AM
If you have Amazon Prime, they have lots of old programs and movies that you can watch for free. I've been watching early TAR seasons and a few old game shows, but I'll likely start looking at what else is there. Outlander sounds interesting. I may check it out.

The books are AMAZING. But the show is OUTSTANDING as well.  Next to TAR...my favorite!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #17 on: March 23, 2020, 12:03:35 PM »
:bump:

Am updating POST 2 several times a day with incredible fun/educational/super cool things to do RIGHT NOW during this enforced time "off"

If you have one you love please add it here and I'll add it to the post. Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13494
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 PM »
There are now 4 online resources for free:

 1) Amazon Books are open for free;
2) 17 virtual museums in Europe have free online virtual visits;
3) Cambridge Books in the UK offer 700 books for free reading;
4) Broadway in the United States offers free online operas.

Amazon Global Audiobooks are free:
Audible Stories is available for children who are temporarily unable to go to school around the world.  Listen to all audiobooks for free, with content ranging from preschool to classic literature, no download of apps, no login required, no ads, with languages like English/German/French/Italian/Japanese.
stories.audible.com/discovery

Free online virtual visit to 17 museums in Europe:
https://www.demotivateur.fr/article/visiter-des-musees-sans-bouger-de-son-canape-le-plan-parfait-pendant-la-quarantaine-19057

In response to the epidemic, Cambridge Publishing, UK, offers 700 online reading editions of their books. The free reading period is until the end of May, and includes some Christian and theological works.  https://www.cambridge.org/core/what-we-publish/textbooks#

Online Broadway Musical, all FREE:
https://www.insider.com/stream-broadway-musicals-plays-for-free-online-limited-time-coronavirus-2020-3
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:13:26 AM »
Awesome! Thanks Jobby!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3744
  • An original TARfly
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:42:24 PM »
We probably need a thread for this.
But various personalities and venues are conducting online chats, concerts online either from home or empty arenas. Many are being made available afterwards for later viewing.
First one is Stephen Amell, Oliver Queen on Arrow, His General plan is to host a chat.with a guest daily at 11AM PDT/2 PM EDT. (During the years Arrow was being produced, Stephen had frequent updates on his YouTube channel from his backlot trailer and grew a fan base in the millions. He's home in LA with production of his STARZ series suspended. Hes had his cousin Robbie Amell on and his fellow Arrow castmate Kat MaNamara, who played Mia Smoak on the last two seasons.
Rosie ODonnell hosted a one time only revival of her talk show on Friday as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund, which provides support for those employed in all the various crafts, and not just actors in the entertainment field. The show is posted at broadway.com. Everyone who participated did so remotely. So that was a technological marvel. There were a lot of well known performers, most with a Broadway connection, but Ill mention one  Darren Criss who does television, film, stage, and concerts, and who has won a few Emmys.
Ill add more as I find or remember them. But feel free to add some others.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51131
  • TAR Detective
Re: Self-Isolation Practical TIPS & Fun activities for Kids and Adults!
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:08:58 PM »
More fun things for today!

Virtual Museum tours!

https://www.elitedaily.com/p/8-virtual-museum-tours-that-let-you-see-the-sights-from-your-couch-22635247

Includes The Louvre, Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. Museum of Fine Arts (Boston), Van Gogh Museum, Uffizi Gallery (Florence), The J. Paul Getty Museum (LA). Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), The National History Museum (London).

National Parks!

https://www.elitedaily.com/p/10-virtual-tours-of-national-parks-for-when-youre-in-the-great-indoors-22636224

Joshua Tree, Canyonlands National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, Arches National Park, Denali National Park, Sequoia National Park, Virgin Islands National Park, Yellowstone, and Zion National Park.

Cherry Blossom Tour around the World!

https://www.elitedaily.com/p/take-a-virtual-cherry-blossom-tour-around-the-world-with-this-google-earth-guide-22652844

The MET! Nightly Opera Streams for free

https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/

Watch the NPR series BASEBALL for free!
https://www.pbs.org/show/baseball/?utm_campaign=baseball_2020&utm_content=1584376969&utm_medium=pbsofficial&utm_source=twitter
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 