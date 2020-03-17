We probably need a thread for this.

But various personalities and venues are conducting online chats, concerts online either from home or empty arenas. Many are being made available afterwards for later viewing.

First one is Stephen Amell, Oliver Queen on Arrow, His General plan is to host a chat.with a guest daily at 11AM PDT/2 PM EDT. (During the years Arrow was being produced, Stephen had frequent updates on his YouTube channel from his backlot trailer and grew a fan base in the millions. He's home in LA with production of his STARZ series suspended. Hes had his cousin Robbie Amell on and his fellow Arrow castmate Kat MaNamara, who played Mia Smoak on the last two seasons.

Rosie ODonnell hosted a one time only revival of her talk show on Friday as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund, which provides support for those employed in all the various crafts, and not just actors in the entertainment field. The show is posted at broadway.com. Everyone who participated did so remotely. So that was a technological marvel. There were a lot of well known performers, most with a Broadway connection, but Ill mention one  Darren Criss who does television, film, stage, and concerts, and who has won a few Emmys.

Ill add more as I find or remember them. But feel free to add some others.