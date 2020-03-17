There are now 4 online resources for free:
1) Amazon Books are open for free;
2) 17 virtual museums in Europe have free online virtual visits;
3) Cambridge Books in the UK offer 700 books for free reading;
4) Broadway in the United States offers free online operas.
Amazon Global Audiobooks are free:
Audible Stories is available for children who are temporarily unable to go to school around the world. Listen to all audiobooks for free, with content ranging from preschool to classic literature, no download of apps, no login required, no ads, with languages like English/German/French/Italian/Japanese.
stories.audible.com/discovery
Free online virtual visit to 17 museums in Europe:https://www.demotivateur.fr/article/visiter-des-musees-sans-bouger-de-son-canape-le-plan-parfait-pendant-la-quarantaine-19057
In response to the epidemic, Cambridge Publishing, UK, offers 700 online reading editions of their books. The free reading period is until the end of May, and includes some Christian and theological works. https://www.cambridge.org/core/what-we-publish/textbooks#
Online Broadway Musical, all FREE:https://www.insider.com/stream-broadway-musicals-plays-for-free-online-limited-time-coronavirus-2020-3