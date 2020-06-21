« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.  (Read 9130 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1593
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:42:05 PM »
Jacksonville is a mess; we're in the top three cities in the country for new cases, and Florida is approaching New York levels of new daily cases, 3 months later  :groan:

DeSantis celebrated too soon, now we're in scramble mode. To make matters worse, the Republican National Convention is coming, and between our two Republican Senators, Republican Governor, Republican Representative, and Republican Mayor, it seems no one's willing to break ranks and question the merits of a physical convention. Not to mention the rush that comes with a convention that's actively being planned over the course of two months- some precautions may be hastily planned. I'm worried this is going to spread the disease even more- people may say that those worried can just stay home, but convention vendors may not have a choice if their paychecks are on the line. Definitely in a worried state.
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Online theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3805
  • An original TARfly
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:01:52 PM »
Two weeks after Trumps failed rally in Tulsa, theres been a spike in COVID19 cases in that area.
A number of people with the White House, the Trump campaign, and law enforcement, including Donald Trump, Jr., girlfreind (a campaign official) tested positive at or since that rally.
In Mississippi, a number of legislators who convened to repeal the law over the state flag have tested positive for COVID19. And in Texas, the mayor of Houston cancelled the state GOP convention from convening in person due to the rapid spike of cases there. Other cities in Rexas are also having spikes, along with Arizona and Florida. And coincidentally, these were three states that were among the earliest to reopen.
Here in Iowa, theres been a steadily increasing new spike in cases, but the governor is refusing to allow local officials to imposed mandatory mask requirements. The governor in Florida is also trying to prohibit a mask requirement, but several countries in Florida have home rule status, which means they have rights under the state constitution that allow such requirements to be imposed.
So there is absolutely no coordination nationally or within a number of states as to protective measures at this point.
One estimate I saw reported a couple of days ago is the without mask requirements across the US, there could be a death toll of 200,000 by Election Day.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Stone

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:42:57 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 02:42:05 PM
Jacksonville is a mess; we're in the top three cities in the country for new cases, and Florida is approaching New York levels of new daily cases, 3 months later  :groan:

DeSantis celebrated too soon, now we're in scramble mode. To make matters worse, the Republican National Convention is coming, and between our two Republican Senators, Republican Governor, Republican Representative, and Republican Mayor, it seems no one's willing to break ranks and question the merits of a physical convention. Not to mention the rush that comes with a convention that's actively being planned over the course of two months- some precautions may be hastily planned. I'm worried this is going to spread the disease even more- people may say that those worried can just stay home, but convention vendors may not have a choice if their paychecks are on the line. Definitely in a worried state.

I feel you bookworm. We had 15k positive tests today in FL and a record number of deaths. 15k is far higher than even the worst days in NY and there are no signs of slowing down. Down by me in Miami we've had a 20% positive test rate for a few weeks now, and they want to open schools in a month?!?!

My aunt is a pre school teacher and they opened up her school for summer camp at the beginning of June. One teacher tested positive within a day or two of opening and they didn't do anything about it until a few days later when 5 or 6 more teachers tested positive including my aunt and ended up closing the school camp after being open for just a week. Probably came in with a kid and spread to probably a 100+ people through the other kids. Sure the kids are probably all fine but are their parents and families? What do they think will happen if they open up schools in 5 weeks?

It's scary. The scariest part isn't even the virus, its the willful ignorance and lack of care or action from our state government. Luckily our local government is attempting to put in as much a lockdown as possible but that doesn't sound like the case for Jacksonville. We also aren't planning to have people from all over the country fly in for a convention in a few weeks.

Hang in there Bookworm, it's a scary time in this state.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2395
  • Simply the best.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:10:51 PM »
Quote from: Declive on June 21, 2020, 08:09:29 PM
My just had its first death. Pelotas was the largest city in Brazil without a death yet. And today we had our first one.

We're controlling things, fine, but i wonder...

...have we gone to the lockdown too early? Now we're at peak and sadly everyone has to go back to work for their lives...
...and at the same time, so far we had a low number of cases BECAUSE we shut down too early.

Tough spot to be on.

Here where i live we just got a new "boom" of cases for the 1st time.
6 deaths already now. More than 300 cases. One of my best friends is a doctor of the Marine. He caught it but feels fine.

Brazil lives no perspective of improvement whatsoever.
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:51:54 PM »
Some unexplained pneumonia cases are found in Kazakhstan. It's said that its fatality rate is much higher than that of COVID-19.
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 