Jacksonville is a mess; we're in the top three cities in the country for new cases, and Florida is approaching New York levels of new daily cases, 3 months later



DeSantis celebrated too soon, now we're in scramble mode. To make matters worse, the Republican National Convention is coming, and between our two Republican Senators, Republican Governor, Republican Representative, and Republican Mayor, it seems no one's willing to break ranks and question the merits of a physical convention. Not to mention the rush that comes with a convention that's actively being planned over the course of two months- some precautions may be hastily planned. I'm worried this is going to spread the disease even more- people may say that those worried can just stay home, but convention vendors may not have a choice if their paychecks are on the line. Definitely in a worried state.



I feel you bookworm. We had 15k positive tests today in FL and a record number of deaths. 15k is far higher than even the worst days in NY and there are no signs of slowing down. Down by me in Miami we've had a 20% positive test rate for a few weeks now, and they want to open schools in a month?!?!My aunt is a pre school teacher and they opened up her school for summer camp at the beginning of June. One teacher tested positive within a day or two of opening and they didn't do anything about it until a few days later when 5 or 6 more teachers tested positive including my aunt and ended up closing the school camp after being open for just a week. Probably came in with a kid and spread to probably a 100+ people through the other kids. Sure the kids are probably all fine but are their parents and families? What do they think will happen if they open up schools in 5 weeks?It's scary. The scariest part isn't even the virus, its the willful ignorance and lack of care or action from our state government. Luckily our local government is attempting to put in as much a lockdown as possible but that doesn't sound like the case for Jacksonville. We also aren't planning to have people from all over the country fly in for a convention in a few weeks.Hang in there Bookworm, it's a scary time in this state.