Two weeks after Trumps failed rally in Tulsa, theres been a spike in COVID19 cases in that area.

A number of people with the White House, the Trump campaign, and law enforcement, including Donald Trump, Jr., girlfreind (a campaign official) tested positive at or since that rally.

In Mississippi, a number of legislators who convened to repeal the law over the state flag have tested positive for COVID19. And in Texas, the mayor of Houston cancelled the state GOP convention from convening in person due to the rapid spike of cases there. Other cities in Rexas are also having spikes, along with Arizona and Florida. And coincidentally, these were three states that were among the earliest to reopen.

Here in Iowa, theres been a steadily increasing new spike in cases, but the governor is refusing to allow local officials to imposed mandatory mask requirements. The governor in Florida is also trying to prohibit a mask requirement, but several countries in Florida have home rule status, which means they have rights under the state constitution that allow such requirements to be imposed.

So there is absolutely no coordination nationally or within a number of states as to protective measures at this point.

One estimate I saw reported a couple of days ago is the without mask requirements across the US, there could be a death toll of 200,000 by Election Day.