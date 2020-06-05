« previous next »
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #100 on: June 05, 2020, 10:12:25 AM
Imagine how big of a problem racism is if tens of thousands of people are showing up to protests despite a current pandemic. Nearly all people attending protests are very aware that coronavirus is a threat and most are taking precautions while protesting. It's courageous that American citizens as well as people in other countries are doing one of the best things they can do to bring awareness to an issue.

Some protests in America are very peaceful (see Lincoln, Nebraska cops dancing with community members), while some have escalated.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #101 on: June 05, 2020, 10:47:02 AM
This article seems to be trying to show both sides.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-52931409

As a medical professional I cringed at the unprotected, No PPE,  in close contact crowds at the many USA protests. And cried at the injustices. But I also deplored the looting the followed.

As a human being, I believe strongly that some causes do require drastic means. This is a time for communication, protests against wrongs, and CHANGE. Some of my activist moments back in the day did help effect change. But there is more than one way to bring forth change.
I am also so very thankful that in the USA we will ALL be having a huge chance to VOTE in the coming weeks and months. Choosing our political voices is a powerful tool.  Hoping for a better future for us all.

If you do go despite the orders, PLEASE be careful out there. Be safe, be wise, be kind.  :kuss:

Love you all! :2hearts:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #102 on: June 05, 2020, 02:41:38 PM
Well, there are really two sides in every story.
We can't actually know what prejudice feels until we've felt it ourselves. So it's tough to tackle this issue with "knowledge".

We need to stand up for minorities who die everyday of circumstances brought on by years of prejudice and discrimination.
And we also need to protect ourselves and stop COVID, who is also killing at a fast pace.

I just don't think the way forward is to help one group with the consequence that it will harm another group.
We need to take care of all minorities, and that includes both the aborigines and the elderly, who are at high risk of death from COVID.

In conclusion: no conclusion.
Be safe and take care of others!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #103 on: June 05, 2020, 06:34:01 PM
Beautifully said Declive!  :tu
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #104 on: June 06, 2020, 04:19:51 AM
Breaking my silence. Apologies to Peach in advance since I know our golden rule, but I cannot simply sit still any longer reading his posts.

Bourkie, you are a hypocrite and an idiot. You complain about the Democratic Party of Australia ruining your plans.

Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 06, 2020, 09:34:14 PM
Daniel Andrews & James Merlino, you have a lot to answer for. Get your sh*t together, get your affairs straight and have show governance. I will never ever, vote for the ALP (Democratic Party) ever and neither will half of the Year 12 students suffering because of your stupid 'essential services'   :groan:

Then you complain about schools being closed, saying children are not susceptible to COVID-19. I don't know what bubble you were in when you said that, but that is 100% untrue. Anyone can get COVID-19.  Locking people at home is an active response rate to a global pandemic, not socialism. You are proving yourself with that post no better than the "Americans" who took to the streets just for a haircut.

But the straw that breaks the camel's back is your golden gem of a post here.

Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 05, 2020, 03:11:20 AM
Please, please, please, people in Australia, DO NOT attend the Black Lives Matter protests happening around the country tomorrow. Do you people WANT a second wave and an even HARDER lockdown this time around, because of your selfishness?  :groan:

And the Premiers allowing these protests to ahead (ahem, DANIEL ANDREWS, STEVEN MARSHALL) I have no words  :groan: :groan: :groan:

Suddenly you want to silence the protestors, you want to go fish, you want to get your license, you want schools to open but PROTEST? PROTEST? NO NO NO STAY HOME WE WILL GET A SECOND WAVE!!!!!

Couple that with your post history on here and several aspects (defending Bolsonaro, wanting Brexit to happen "on Halloween <3", among other things), there's really nothing else to describe you other than someone so far right that you're not any other adjectives.

You're just wrong.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #105 on: June 06, 2020, 04:20:35 AM
Black lives matter.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #106 on: June 06, 2020, 07:04:26 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 05, 2020, 06:34:01 PM
Beautifully said Declive!  :tu

 :2hearts: :luvya:

Also, i just can't say that economy matters more than human lives.
However, many human lives in many undeveloped countries are getting lost because of economy.  :'(

Sadly there are some people here in Brazil and other undeveloped countries that need to work everyday to have something to eat at night.
It's such a sad world we live in.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #107 on: June 06, 2020, 08:59:50 AM
I hope people participating in demonstrations take care of themselves during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I understand that some people may treat participation in demonstrations as a must-do activity that shows a positive attitude. It does work, but may be effective only for a while. In history there have been numerous demonstrations against racism, but a decade later similar cases may happen again. Such a "historical cycle" shall not be continued. We've got to come up with some ideas to eradicate racism, which I think is a step further than the temporary "Black lives matter." (Beware that Asians and some other minorities are facing discrimination as well...) There must be more ways.   
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #108 on: June 06, 2020, 12:54:17 PM
This is a subject that brings forth strong emotions.

I hope that we can all learn and grow together.  Hearing a multitude of opinions will help all of us to see new possibilities.

Let's go easy on personal comments and discuss the ISSUES.

Peach story: I was once a GOOD little very Southern girl...a little shy, the good girl in class. Good grades, good deeds, went to Cotillion, volunteered at the hospital...boring. Very conservative...it was all I knew.

My church sent me to a world conference for high schoolers. I was suddenly in with kids from all over, Black Panthers, Viet Nam activists, you name it...every far left group of the time was there. I had an epiphany....and my life changed 360 degrees.

I took paths I never dreamed of..  Fought the battles of my times, traveled the world. Learned.

So...I promise each of you: Life is not static. We are here to learn, feed our souls and GROW...and Most importantly, to help others.

Someday you will all look back and tell YOUR kids about the crazy things you used to believe.

Make me proud okay?  Love you all!  :2hearts:

So...let's educate each other, share our stories, but RESPECT others opinions as well. That's how we learn and grow.
And growing is WHY we are all here. We have THIS lifetime to learn...grow...develop.

Make the most of it.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #109 on: June 06, 2020, 01:00:29 PM
Ive changed opinions and political views as well. Its no shame at all!
The only constant in life is change
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #110 on: June 06, 2020, 03:59:01 PM
 :like:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #111 on: June 10, 2020, 05:25:07 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on May 01, 2020, 08:25:05 AM
I work in a special needs school library. Trust me, it's the last place I want to be in a pandemic situation (apart from the hospitals). Thank goodness there wasn't an outbreak before the government closed the schools.

I when back to work last Tuesday
https://redskevin2618.wordpress.com/2020/06/09/back-to-work/
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #112 on: June 10, 2020, 09:04:05 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on June 10, 2020, 05:25:07 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on May 01, 2020, 08:25:05 AM
I work in a special needs school library. Trust me, it's the last place I want to be in a pandemic situation (apart from the hospitals). Thank goodness there wasn't an outbreak before the government closed the schools.

I when back to work last Tuesday
https://redskevin2618.wordpress.com/2020/06/09/back-to-work/

They are lucky to have you! You'll be a great ambassador.

Do use everything at your disposal to remain safe. Wear your mask, shield your eyes (plastic googles, eye glasses etc) and wear gloves as much as you can.

Be safe traveling to school as well as outside.

Keep us posted??  :ghug:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #113 on: June 11, 2020, 05:11:57 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 10, 2020, 09:04:05 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on June 10, 2020, 05:25:07 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on May 01, 2020, 08:25:05 AM
I work in a special needs school library. Trust me, it's the last place I want to be in a pandemic situation (apart from the hospitals). Thank goodness there wasn't an outbreak before the government closed the schools.

I when back to work last Tuesday
https://redskevin2618.wordpress.com/2020/06/09/back-to-work/

They are lucky to have you! You'll be a great ambassador.

Do use everything at your disposal to remain safe. Wear your mask, shield your eyes (plastic googles, eye glasses etc) and wear gloves as much as you can.

Be safe traveling to school as well as outside.

Keep us posted??  :ghug:

 :tup:
« Last Edit: June 16, 2020, 05:50:39 AM by redskevin88 »
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #114 on: June 11, 2020, 05:48:18 AM
It would appear the dreaded second wave may have started in some US states, such as Georgia, Florida, Texas, and possibly California. Of course in three of those states, their governors started reopening and relaxing stay at home orders back in May. But no evidence yet of a trigger of new infections related to the protests and demonstrations after the in custody murder of George Floyd in Minneapoils.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #115 on: June 11, 2020, 04:54:00 PM
Many states across the USA are experiencing significant increases since restrictions were lifted. I think we are in for a bad time.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #116 on: June 11, 2020, 09:53:29 PM
One new local case was detected in Beijing, China. It's been for quite a while since the last local case was found.

The patient claimed that he had no close contact with people from abroad and that he had been staying in Beijing during the recent fortnight.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #117 on: June 13, 2020, 10:35:15 AM
It is suspected that the recent Beijing COVID-19 cases, which were found at the seafood market, result from the imported salmon. The viruses were detected on the chopping board of the imported salmon.

The news cites the doctor's comment that "It can't be ruled out that salmon came to China with COVID-19. The virus contacted the seafood market staff, found the human host, and led to the further spread of human to human."

News link (in Chinese): https://www.sohu.com/a/401620263_260616
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #118 on: June 15, 2020, 07:51:08 PM
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Fengtai District, Beijing recently, the numbers of new daily cases in Beijing were 36, 36 and 27 during these days.

Deputy district mayor of Fengtai District, Beijing was relieved of his post for this.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 12:47:45 AM
I give up, be right back, moving to Sydney, cannot deal with restrictions being REIMPOSED, why are Victorians so DUMB???  :groan: :groan: :groan: :groan: :groan: :groan:

"We've had cases of people gathering in large numbers... even though they've been told to isolate in their own homes," "We've had people who have test positive and told to go home and isolate and instead have gone to work or visited loved ones in large numbers.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #120 on: Today at 08:09:29 PM
My just had its first death. Pelotas was the largest city in Brazil without a death yet. And today we had our first one.

We're controlling things, fine, but i wonder...

...have we gone to the lockdown too early? Now we're at peak and sadly everyone has to go back to work for their lives...
...and at the same time, so far we had a low number of cases BECAUSE we shut down too early.

Tough spot to be on.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #121 on: Today at 08:19:27 PM
That's the question here too, Declive.

Although the rest of the country is in Phase 4 going into Phase 5; the rumor is that we're closer to return to Phase 2 (and even 1) than advancing to Phase 4 due to the significant increase of confirmed cases (that now are near two thousands a day).
