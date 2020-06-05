This is a subject that brings forth strong emotions.
I hope that we can all learn and grow together. Hearing a multitude of opinions will help all of us to see new possibilities.
Let's go easy on personal comments and discuss the ISSUES.
Peach story: I was once a GOOD little very Southern girl...a little shy, the good girl in class. Good grades, good deeds, went to Cotillion, volunteered at the hospital...boring. Very conservative...it was all I knew.
My church sent me to a world conference for high schoolers. I was suddenly in with kids from all over, Black Panthers, Viet Nam activists, you name it...every far left group of the time was there. I had an epiphany....and my life changed 360 degrees.
I took paths I never dreamed of.. Fought the battles of my times, traveled the world. Learned.
So...I promise each of you: Life is not static. We are here to learn, feed our souls and GROW...and Most importantly, to help others.
Someday you will all look back and tell YOUR kids about the crazy things you used to believe.
Make me proud okay? Love you all!
So...let's educate each other, share our stories, but RESPECT others opinions as well. That's how we learn and grow.
And growing is WHY we are all here. We have THIS lifetime to learn...grow...develop.
Make the most of it.