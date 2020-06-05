Daniel Andrews & James Merlino, you have a lot to answer for. Get your sh*t together, get your affairs straight and have show governance. I will never ever, vote for the ALP (Democratic Party) ever and neither will half of the Year 12 students suffering because of your stupid 'essential services'



Please, please, please, people in Australia, DO NOT attend the Black Lives Matter protests happening around the country tomorrow. Do you people WANT a second wave and an even HARDER lockdown this time around, because of your selfishness?



And the Premiers allowing these protests to ahead (ahem, DANIEL ANDREWS, STEVEN MARSHALL) I have no words



Breaking my silence. Apologies to Peach in advance since I know our golden rule, but I cannot simply sit still any longer reading his posts.Bourkie, you are a hypocrite and an idiot. You complain about the Democratic Party of Australia ruining your plans.Then you complain about schools being closed, saying children are not susceptible to COVID-19. I don't know what bubble you were in when you said that, but that is 100% untrue. Anyone can get COVID-19. Locking people at home is an active response rate to a global pandemic, not socialism. You are proving yourself with that post no better than the "Americans" who took to the streets just for a haircut.But the straw that breaks the camel's back is your golden gem of a post here.Suddenly you want to silence the protestors, you want to go fish, you want to get your license, you want schools to open but PROTEST? PROTEST? NO NO NO STAY HOME WE WILL GET A SECOND WAVE!!!!!Couple that with your post history on here and several aspects (defending Bolsonaro, wanting Brexit to happen "on Halloween <3", among other things), there's really nothing else to describe you other than someone so far right that you're not any other adjectives.You're just wrong.