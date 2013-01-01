This article seems to be trying to show both sides.As a medical professional I cringed at the unprotected, No PPE, in close contact crowds at the many USA protests. And cried at the injustices. But I also deplored the looting the followed.As a human being, I believe strongly that some causes do require drastic means. This is a time for communication, protests against wrongs, and CHANGE. Some of my activist moments back in the day did help effect change. But there is more than one way to bring forth change.I am also so very thankful that in the USA we will ALL be having a huge chance to VOTE in the coming weeks and months. Choosing our political voices is a powerful tool. Hoping for a better future for us all.If you do go despite the orders, PLEASE be careful out there. Be safe, be wise, be kind.Love you all!