Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:12:25 AM
Imagine how big of a problem racism is if tens of thousands of people are showing up to protests despite a current pandemic. Nearly all people attending protests are very aware that coronavirus is a threat and most are taking precautions while protesting. It's courageous that American citizens as well as people in other countries are doing one of the best things they can do to bring awareness to an issue.

Some protests in America are very peaceful (see Lincoln, Nebraska cops dancing with community members), while some have escalated.
"If you do not want to be criticized, do not do anything, do not say anything and do not be anything." - Marian Wright Edelman
"I do 10 push-ups every morning, then I breathe and do another 10." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:47:02 AM
This article seems to be trying to show both sides.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-52931409

As a medical professional I cringed at the unprotected, No PPE,  in close contact crowds at the many USA protests. And cried at the injustices. But I also deplored the looting the followed.

As a human being, I believe strongly that some causes do require drastic means. This is a time for communication, protests against wrongs, and CHANGE. Some of my activist moments back in the day did help effect change. But there is more than one way to bring forth change.
I am also so very thankful that in the USA we will ALL be having a huge chance to VOTE in the coming weeks and months. Choosing our political voices is a powerful tool.  Hoping for a better future for us all.

If you do go despite the orders, PLEASE be careful out there. Be safe, be wise, be kind.  :kuss:

Love you all! :2hearts:
