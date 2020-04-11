« previous next »
Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #75 on: April 11, 2020, 12:02:06 AM
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #76 on: April 11, 2020, 02:39:34 AM
Quote from: SuperTux on April 11, 2020, 12:02:06 AM
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
Do you have an online link to hat? Im not exactly sure what this refers to and I need a context.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #77 on: April 11, 2020, 03:41:13 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on April 11, 2020, 02:39:34 AM
Quote from: SuperTux on April 11, 2020, 12:02:06 AM
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
Do you have an online link to hat? Im not exactly sure what this refers to and I need a context.

The first piece is from Twitter: https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1245869713827086336
https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1246197272989270022

The second piece is from RT: https://www.rt.com/usa/485552-us-sanctions-coronavirus-foreign-citizens/
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #78 on: April 11, 2020, 08:09:06 AM
The US cannot compel its citizens to return. There are saying if one is a US citizen on non-essential travel with plans to do so, they need to make arraignments as soon as possible, that was a week ago. A number of countries have since closed their borders to nonessential travel, or all travel.

That is different than the second news item you links which deals with foreign nations who arent being accepted in the US or who cannot remain because their permits or visa have been withdrawn or have expired. If a home country is refusing to accept their citizens or residents, then the US will plan sanctions against that country.

Two unrelated actions.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #79 on: April 11, 2020, 10:30:22 AM
Moving forward, lets all post LINKS to any "news" being discussed. Thanks!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #80 on: April 13, 2020, 12:49:12 PM
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #81 on: April 15, 2020, 09:03:27 AM
And that IS a comfort and a joy!!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:58:49 AM
 :ghug: Hi, all. I'm new to this forum, but not new to reality forums. I stumbled upon this one tonight because I was just thinking about all of the joy I used to get from Big Brother/Survivor/TAR forums and at a time like this, it's nice to have a good distraction so here I am.

So, I'm currently in California (originally from Kentucky) and it's been an interesting time. I work at a major theme park here in California and I've been out of work due to Covid-19 since March 14th and we're not expected to open until June...if that. I've been in quarantine ever since I came home from work on March 13th and I've only left the house once to get groceries. These last couple weeks, I've been getting my groceries delivered. If you leave the house, go to the store, ride in an Uber, etc then you're expected to wear a mask. Thankfully, a friend of mine offered to sew me some masks.

There have been over 16,000 people infected in the county I'm in and everything is still mostly closed. Parks, beaches, hair salons, etc. I was watching the news tonight and they showed a lot of people gathering at the beaches here, despite them being closed. The police will be fining people at the beaches that are disobeying the stay-at-home order. It was 98 degrees today and it'll be in the mid 90s again tomorrow. I know it's hot and people want to go to the beach to cool off, but the best thing to do right now is stay home.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:26:08 AM
Quote from: panikmoon on Yesterday at 01:58:49 AM
:ghug: Hi, all. I'm new to this forum, but not new to reality forums. I stumbled upon this one tonight because I was just thinking about all of the joy I used to get from Big Brother/Survivor/TAR forums and at a time like this, it's nice to have a good distraction so here I am.

So, I'm currently in California (originally from Kentucky) and it's been an interesting time. I work at a major theme park here in California and I've been out of work due to Covid-19 since March 14th and we're not expected to open until June...if that. I've been in quarantine ever since I came home from work on March 13th and I've only left the house once to get groceries. These last couple weeks, I've been getting my groceries delivered. If you leave the house, go to the store, ride in an Uber, etc then you're expected to wear a mask. Thankfully, a friend of mine offered to sew me some masks.

There have been over 16,000 people infected in the county I'm in and everything is still mostly closed. Parks, beaches, hair salons, etc. I was watching the news tonight and they showed a lot of people gathering at the beaches here, despite them being closed. The police will be fining people at the beaches that are disobeying the stay-at-home order. It was 98 degrees today and it'll be in the mid 90s again tomorrow. I know it's hot and people want to go to the beach to cool off, but the best thing to do right now is stay home.

Welcome to RFF panikmoon! So glad you found us.

We are having the same issues here (Ga) as our Governor has unwisely opened up multiple non-essential businesses.

I saw some of the FL beaches that were opened and there was no safe distancing or masks going on.  As a medical professional that is literally terrifying. I hope we can start finding better ways to lighten restrictions without risking lives. For now I too am being compulsively safe. The only good thing about 90 degree weather is that there is some hope heat will reduce the spread. TBD.

We have a great community here, I hope you have fun. Please browse around and find places to join in. Great discussion is the most thought producing and fun thing we do. Survivor (US and AUS) and all versions of Amazing Race are our most popular.

Amazing Race 32 airing is coming soon (that's my favorite lol) and you can read and join in all the episode discussion live time if you like or after. Cast reveal soon, poor teams have been waiting over two years. We are known for our live tracking spoilers so if you don't mind knowing stuff that is a fun thread. But if you prefer being unspoiled those threads are clearly marked.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions, we welcome you!

:bigwelcome:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:34:56 PM
Daniel Andrews, James Merlino, open the Victorian schools. Children are not at risk of being infected with COVID-19 at school and we are being denied a full education by the move to online learning.

Your 'Chief Health Officer' is certainly acting on your government's demands he is not acting independently, as he should be!

Open golf courses, open driving tests, allow people t sit on a pier by themselves nd fish, 9thoput them cooping a $1652 fine. Allow people to gather in no more than groups of 10 in the private home. GET YOUR SH*T TOGETHER, or people will take to the streets, like in America! Do you want that Premier Andrews?

:groan:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #85 on: Today at 03:04:20 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 11:26:08 AM
Quote from: panikmoon on Yesterday at 01:58:49 AM
:ghug: Hi, all. I'm new to this forum, but not new to reality forums. I stumbled upon this one tonight because I was just thinking about all of the joy I used to get from Big Brother/Survivor/TAR forums and at a time like this, it's nice to have a good distraction so here I am.

So, I'm currently in California (originally from Kentucky) and it's been an interesting time. I work at a major theme park here in California and I've been out of work due to Covid-19 since March 14th and we're not expected to open until June...if that. I've been in quarantine ever since I came home from work on March 13th and I've only left the house once to get groceries. These last couple weeks, I've been getting my groceries delivered. If you leave the house, go to the store, ride in an Uber, etc then you're expected to wear a mask. Thankfully, a friend of mine offered to sew me some masks.

There have been over 16,000 people infected in the county I'm in and everything is still mostly closed. Parks, beaches, hair salons, etc. I was watching the news tonight and they showed a lot of people gathering at the beaches here, despite them being closed. The police will be fining people at the beaches that are disobeying the stay-at-home order. It was 98 degrees today and it'll be in the mid 90s again tomorrow. I know it's hot and people want to go to the beach to cool off, but the best thing to do right now is stay home.

Welcome to RFF panikmoon! So glad you found us.

We are having the same issues here (Ga) as our Governor has unwisely opened up multiple non-essential businesses.

I saw some of the FL beaches that were opened and there was no safe distancing or masks going on.  As a medical professional that is literally terrifying. I hope we can start finding better ways to lighten restrictions without risking lives. For now I too am being compulsively safe. The only good thing about 90 degree weather is that there is some hope heat will reduce the spread. TBD.

We have a great community here, I hope you have fun. Please browse around and find places to join in. Great discussion is the most thought producing and fun thing we do. Survivor (US and AUS) and all versions of Amazing Race are our most popular.

Amazing Race 32 airing is coming soon (that's my favorite lol) and you can read and join in all the episode discussion live time if you like or after. Cast reveal soon, poor teams have been waiting over two years. We are known for our live tracking spoilers so if you don't mind knowing stuff that is a fun thread. But if you prefer being unspoiled those threads are clearly marked.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions, we welcome you!

:bigwelcome:

Thank you! I too am a huge TAR fan, so I'm looking forward to this season. It'll be a good distraction from all of the crazy things going on in the world. It has been too long since it last came on and it came back at the perfect time because we need this now more than ever with everything Coronavirus going on. I'll be checking out that section of the forum soon.

As I mentioned before, I'm originally from Kentucky and I lived there for over 25 years. I spoke with my mother today about how the Coronavirus is affecting my home state and its been crazy over there. Recently there was a protest to "open Kentucky" and a few hundred showed up...very few wore a mask and even fewer practiced social distancing. Honestly, it's just not the time for that right now, especially not where I'm from (Eastern Kentucky, an incredibly rural area) because there aren't very many hospitals around and the hospitals that are there aren't well equipped to handle so many cases of COVID-10 properly. For example, even before COVID-19, if you were to become incredibly sick at our local hospital, you would be flown to a hospital over 2 hours away to be treated. That hospital is treating the majority of cases in Kentucky. I believe the state is now at 3,905 cases with 205 deaths and this is just in a few weeks. If the people of my state don't take this seriously, that number of cases will skyrocket and I'm so, so worried about my mother and my grandparents.

https://www.wymt.com/content/news/Tennessee-ranks-among-top-states-most-at-risk-for-severe-COVID-19-cases-569952431.html
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #86 on: Today at 05:46:01 AM
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:40:04 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 07:34:56 PM
Daniel Andrews, James Merlino, open the Victorian schools. Children are not at risk of being infected with COVID-19 at school and we are being denied a full education by the move to online learning.

Your 'Chief Health Officer' is certainly acting on your government's demands he is not acting independently, as he should be!

Open golf courses, open driving tests, allow people t sit on a pier by themselves nd fish, 9thoput them cooping a $1652 fine. Allow people to gather in no more than groups of 10 in the private home. GET YOUR SH*T TOGETHER, or people will take to the streets, like in America! Do you want that Premier Andrews?

:groan:

This is a very irresponsible post.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #88 on: Today at 07:38:27 AM
Quote from: looseseal on Today at 06:40:04 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 07:34:56 PM
Daniel Andrews, James Merlino, open the Victorian schools. Children are not at risk of being infected with COVID-19 at school and we are being denied a full education by the move to online learning.

Your 'Chief Health Officer' is certainly acting on your government's demands he is not acting independently, as he should be!

Open golf courses, open driving tests, allow people t sit on a pier by themselves nd fish, 9thoput them cooping a $1652 fine. Allow people to gather in no more than groups of 10 in the private home. GET YOUR SH*T TOGETHER, or people will take to the streets, like in America! Do you want that Premier Andrews?

:groan:

This is a very irresponsible post.

Its really not. Cases have dropped in Victoria dramatically since the start to mid April. Queensland and Western Australia are going to start to reopen activities on Friday. Tasmania & SA are sending their kids back to school? Why are Victorians suffering, when the Prime Minister AND Australias Chief Medical Officer says it is perfectly acceptable to send children to school. The Premier has loved power ever since he was first elected in 2014. Andrews would love to keep us locked up,  cause Andrews is a borderline socialist/communist. However Matthew Guy lost the election in 2018 is behind my belief. Hurry up and put Michael OBrien in power, he would at least be responsible in the handing of this crisis!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #89 on: Today at 08:02:52 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 07:38:27 AM
Quote from: looseseal on Today at 06:40:04 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 07:34:56 PM
Daniel Andrews, James Merlino, open the Victorian schools. Children are not at risk of being infected with COVID-19 at school and we are being denied a full education by the move to online learning.

Your 'Chief Health Officer' is certainly acting on your government's demands he is not acting independently, as he should be!

Open golf courses, open driving tests, allow people t sit on a pier by themselves nd fish, 9thoput them cooping a $1652 fine. Allow people to gather in no more than groups of 10 in the private home. GET YOUR SH*T TOGETHER, or people will take to the streets, like in America! Do you want that Premier Andrews?

:groan:

This is a very irresponsible post.

Its really not. Cases have dropped in Victoria dramatically since the start to mid April. Queensland and Western Australia are going to start to reopen activities on Friday. Tasmania & SA are sending their kids back to school? Why are Victorians suffering, when the Prime Minister AND Australias Chief Medical Officer says it is perfectly acceptable to send children to school. The Premier has loved power ever since he was first elected in 2014. Andrews would love to keep us locked up,  cause Andrews is a borderline socialist/communist. However Matthew Guy lost the election in 2018 is behind my belief. Hurry up and put Michael OBrien in power, he would at least be responsible in the handing of this crisis!

bourkie this is a disaster of a post with misinformation up to the eyeballs please don't do this
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #90 on: Today at 08:22:40 AM
As if the Murdoch media and the red tops can be trusted over this pandemic.

Anyway, my heart goes all out for the people affected by the pandemic. Hope this can be over as soon as possible.
