Hi, all. I'm new to this forum, but not new to reality forums. I stumbled upon this one tonight because I was just thinking about all of the joy I used to get from Big Brother/Survivor/TAR forums and at a time like this, it's nice to have a good distraction so here I am.So, I'm currently in California (originally from Kentucky) and it's been an interesting time. I work at a major theme park here in California and I've been out of work due to Covid-19 since March 14th and we're not expected to open until June...if that. I've been in quarantine ever since I came home from work on March 13th and I've only left the house once to get groceries. These last couple weeks, I've been getting my groceries delivered. If you leave the house, go to the store, ride in an Uber, etc then you're expected to wear a mask. Thankfully, a friend of mine offered to sew me some masks.There have been over 16,000 people infected in the county I'm in and everything is still mostly closed. Parks, beaches, hair salons, etc. I was watching the news tonight and they showed a lot of people gathering at the beaches here, despite them being closed. The police will be fining people at the beaches that are disobeying the stay-at-home order. It was 98 degrees today and it'll be in the mid 90s again tomorrow. I know it's hot and people want to go to the beach to cool off, but the best thing to do right now is stay home.