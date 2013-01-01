« previous next »
Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.

SuperTux

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #75
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
theschnauzers

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #76
Quote from: SuperTux on Today at 12:02:06 AM
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
Do you have an online link to hat? Im not exactly sure what this refers to and I need a context.
SuperTux

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #77
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 02:39:34 AM
Quote from: SuperTux on Today at 12:02:06 AM
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
Do you have an online link to hat? Im not exactly sure what this refers to and I need a context.

The first piece is from Twitter: https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1245869713827086336
https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1246197272989270022

The second piece is from RT: https://www.rt.com/usa/485552-us-sanctions-coronavirus-foreign-citizens/
theschnauzers

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #78
The US cannot compel its citizens to return. There are saying if one is a US citizen on non-essential travel with plans to do so, they need to make arraignments as soon as possible, that was a week ago. A number of countries have since closed their borders to nonessential travel, or all travel.

That is different than the second news item you links which deals with foreign nations who arent being accepted in the US or who cannot remain because their permits or visa have been withdrawn or have expired. If a home country is refusing to accept their citizens or residents, then the US will plan sanctions against that country.

Two unrelated actions.
