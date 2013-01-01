« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.  (Read 3907 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:02:06 AM »
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:05 AM by SuperTux »
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3757
  • An original TARfly
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:39:34 AM »
Quote from: SuperTux on Today at 12:02:06 AM
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
Do you have an online link to hat? Im not exactly sure what this refers to and I need a context.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #77 on: Today at 03:41:13 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 02:39:34 AM
Quote from: SuperTux on Today at 12:02:06 AM
News says that the US is calling back overseas American citizens, and will punish countries refusing or delaying their citizens to leave the US.

What is it for? To wage a war? ???
Do you have an online link to hat? Im not exactly sure what this refers to and I need a context.

The first piece is from Twitter: https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1245869713827086336
https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1246197272989270022

The second piece is from RT: https://www.rt.com/usa/485552-us-sanctions-coronavirus-foreign-citizens/
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 