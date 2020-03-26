« previous next »
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #50 on: March 26, 2020, 10:02:16 PM »
What does this mean? Or some weird auto correct??  :duno:

the governor here still refuses to puta remain in shepherd order,
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #51 on: March 27, 2020, 12:06:45 AM »
Its the Apple autocorrect on IPad.
It should have read The governor here still refuses to put a remain in place order.
Let me update a little more. 37 of our 99 countries have at least one positive case. The total number of cases rose by 37, the biggest one day increase so far to 182. Undoubted it will go over 200 on zfriday.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #52 on: March 27, 2020, 01:46:55 AM »
Just found out I lost my job today  :'(. I am a dentist and restrictions were placed on us that we could only see emergencies and could not perform any procedures that generate aerosols. We were seeing so few patients and taking in so little money that my Boss couldn't afford to keep the dental practice open. She has advised me that I will have a job if they reopen but doesn't know how long that will be so she understands if I have to look for another job...

Lucky I have enough savings to last a little while but it still sucks.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #53 on: March 27, 2020, 04:14:50 PM »
Quote from: zacz on March 27, 2020, 01:46:55 AM
Just found out I lost my job today  :'(. I am a dentist and restrictions were placed on us that we could only see emergencies and could not perform any procedures that generate aerosols. We were seeing so few patients and taking in so little money that my Boss couldn't afford to keep the dental practice open. She has advised me that I will have a job if they reopen but doesn't know how long that will be so she understands if I have to look for another job...

Lucky I have enough savings to last a little while but it still sucks.

I am so sorry Zacz.. I know that is stressful. Wishing you a speedy return to work.
Depending on personal safety, there might be an opportunity for volunteering somewhere. People will still have dental emergencies.  But take care.. we have a whole list of sequester activities!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #54 on: March 27, 2020, 07:42:31 PM »
I also lost my job today (for 12 weeks), its all for the good, the company will top up any employment insurance we get.

The reason was we are unable to work from home for our role.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #55 on: March 27, 2020, 07:48:57 PM »
I am sorry. Sounds like they did the best they could for you all?
They hope to bring you all back in 12 weeks?
Time to cocoon at home. Ive been reorganizing all day lol.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #56 on: March 30, 2020, 02:32:21 PM »
Over the weekend the number of reported cases rose dramatically. Adding 38 on Sunday, another 86 on Monday with two more deaths. Statewide total approaching 500, an nearly 200 case increase in 3 days. My county rose to 61 cases.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #57 on: March 30, 2020, 11:51:20 PM »
So we are two + weeks in....how is everyone doing?

What are you all doing? How are you coping?

I'd love to hear everyone's stories... what has changed for YOU? who is working? Working regular or remotely? How are food supplies? What is the best thing you have found for getting through the day?

Anyone been hit by the virus? How are you protecting yourself?

I care for EACH of you...so please check in now and again...  :luvya:



Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #58 on: March 31, 2020, 10:42:25 AM »
I'll just check in so you know that I'm still here. Not a trivial thing since I am 71 and type 2 diabetic. Truthfully, the Covid situation has not affected me that much. Only real change is the difficulty in finding certain items of food and supplies. You would have to actually know me to understand this. Basically, being not very social and living alone, my life since retirement was almost the same as self-quarantine even during normal times.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #59 on: March 31, 2020, 02:10:16 PM »
Glad you are okay. And glad you can be "social" here!! Keep us posted? :kuss:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #60 on: April 02, 2020, 10:35:18 PM »
Phil is joining the CBS drive in LA to get food to students:

https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/4501137-amazing-race-host-phil-keoghan-talks-lausd-fundraiser/#


Amazing Race' host Phil Keoghan talks about the importance of getting FOOD and SUPPLIES to thousands of L.A students in this time of need. To donate to the cause, click here: https://cbsloc.al/2UCVrzl
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #61 on: April 05, 2020, 06:58:18 AM »
Here's Shanghai, China.

With regard to my personal feeling, I think the most diffcult period in China was from the late January to the early February. I didn't dare to dine outside (while only few restaurants were open by then). I sprayed medical alcohol onto takeaway food for killing potential viruses. I kept washing hands often and wearing masks all the time.

I returned to work on Feb 10th, which was quite early in that the situation in Shanghai was not optimistic yet by then. But it is April now and it has already recovered by now; most people have returned to work in a normal state. There are a few new infected cases every day, but almost all of them are from abroad and those patients are medically taken care of.

The government in Shanghai has never forced people to stay home, even in the most serious time. During that time citizens were aware of the danger of this kind of virus and they avoided going outside in order to protect themselves.  Neighborhood communities kept pursuading people not to travel.

The government has done something as follows for anti-virus.

1) Pharmacies don't offer medicines curing fever unless the customer registers his personal information. This is for avoiding missing potential coronavirus cases.

2) Each citizen has to apply for a healthcare QR code. A green code means he's safe and he may go anywhere he wants. A red code means he's in danger and he can't go into the mart and many other places. A yellow code means he's in isolation period. The code is determined by judging his records of going in and out of Shanghai and medical seeking experiences. Each city has its own healthcare QR code; if one has to go to another city, he has to apply for the code of his arrival city. But I have to say this policy was implemented quite late; the situation had been gradually optimistic by the time it went into implementation.

3) Scenery spots and cinemas are closed, even now.

4) People from other cities coming to Shanghai had to be self-isolated for 7 days (and 14 days in the most serious period). I feel it was not strictly implemented. I returned to Shanghai in the early February and registered in the neighborhood community. By then the healthcare QR code was not implemented and sometimes I still went outside. You may think I was under a quasi-self-isolation :) This policy is not implemented now, except for people coming from abroad.   

It is very safe in Shanghai now,  but people keep taking the initiative to wear masks to protect themselves and other people.

I have no idea why the case of coronavirus could be so serious outside China. I don't get why people in some countries don't wear masks and the governments do little for anti-virus.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #62 on: April 05, 2020, 09:25:01 AM »
Quote from: SuperTux on April 05, 2020, 06:58:18 AM

I have no idea why the case of coronavirus could be so serious outside China. I don't get why people in some countries don't wear masks and the governments do little for anti-virus.
My friend got bullied in skl for wearing a mask so

And also since many ppl from abroad have been flying back (mostly students) and then not self isolating themselves causing a lot of people to get infected

Also there was this guy who got corona and thought it was unfair that he got it so he spat at others which i find truely selfish, making me scared to go outside to even go grocery shopping

Now lots of ppl lost their jobs and are stealing things at night
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #63 on: April 05, 2020, 10:09:46 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on April 05, 2020, 09:25:01 AM
Quote from: SuperTux on April 05, 2020, 06:58:18 AM

I have no idea why the case of coronavirus could be so serious outside China. I don't get why people in some countries don't wear masks and the governments do little for anti-virus.
My friend got bullied in skl for wearing a mask so

And also since many ppl from abroad have been flying back (mostly students) and then not self isolating themselves causing a lot of people to get infected

Also there was this guy who got corona and thought it was unfair that he got it so he spat at others which i find truely selfish, making me scared to go outside to even go grocery shopping

Now lots of ppl lost their jobs and are stealing things at night

What a bummer.

It is beyond my knowledge that some people wearing masks for protecting themselves and other people may be bullyragged in a "free" civilized world where people hold the truths of anti-discrimination, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to be self-evident.

I'm also wondering if the spitter you mentioned thought it was his freedom to do so.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #64 on: April 05, 2020, 10:13:51 AM »
Thank you Supra for the detailed update.
China and Korea have shown that the curve CABN be flattened with everyone on board with testing, testing, testing and masks  social isolation.

Our country needs to support that better.

My city began "shelter in place"  Friday at 6PM. We can go out for essential work, groceries, and food shopping. I went to the store and the crowds of last week were way down. I think we are ready.

I am!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #65 on: April 05, 2020, 10:31:34 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on April 05, 2020, 09:25:01 AM
Quote from: SuperTux on April 05, 2020, 06:58:18 AM

I have no idea why the case of coronavirus could be so serious outside China. I don't get why people in some countries don't wear masks and the governments do little for anti-virus.
My friend got bullied in skl for wearing a mask so

And also since many ppl from abroad have been flying back (mostly students) and then not self isolating themselves causing a lot of people to get infected

Also there was this guy who got corona and thought it was unfair that he got it so he spat at others which i find truely selfish, making me scared to go outside to even go grocery shopping

Now lots of ppl lost their jobs and are stealing things at night

Gra I am so sorry for all you are going through. I think this is the biggest challenge of your generation so far.

I have family in your area as well. I know it is hard for my niece as well. Lots of things are different, scary things are happening, and life is different.

We all have to face that this real and not going away soon. EACH of us has to do the best we can, and help in ways that we can. Teenagers are creative and can help in many ways.

People are making masks, which will help in the short run. I saw a 1000% higher rate of masks than last week. That is a good thing.

I for one am having to get used to having my travels and daily life limited severely. I am blessed to have all of you here from around the world  remote friends are REAL friends. We can support each other with friendship, tips, and love. Staying in touch with all of you helps.

If anyone has suggestions for things RFF can do to entertain, support , or just be here for you better, please do let me know.

Meanwhile, stay strong. We WILL get through this. Hold the faith!

:ghug:

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #66 on: April 06, 2020, 09:34:14 PM »
Thanks to my imbecile state government for fuc*ing my life for the next five years!  :groan:

The clowns running this state have banned Learner drivers from getting up their 120 hours needed to receive a drivers license. With no license, I cannot drive to work and I need employment so I can apply to become a police officer when I'm 21!

I will sitting my VCE Exams in December. In December, I planned to be celebrating with my mates finishing our educational journey from 2008 and nailing down a job. I am now sitting in an exam room in the middle of summer finishing my exams which should of been completed in November, instead of attending a job interview which I desperately need for my future dream employment.

Daniel Andrews & James Merlino, you have a lot to answer for. Get your sh*t together, get your affairs straight and have show governance. I will never ever, vote for the ALP (Democratic Party) ever and neither will half of the Year 12 students suffering because of your stupid 'essential services'   :groan:

#WeDon'tForgot

https://www.heraldsun.com.au/coronavirus/melbourne-cup-and-australian-open-could-be-derailed-by-coronavirus/news-story/f09699463febd952de80573b0867a4c0
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #67 on: April 06, 2020, 09:44:12 PM »
Okay, I must admit. I am pretty displeased with how the Indonesian government handled this crisis. There hasn't been a mass testing!

People are still out in the streets! I see that my friends are still meeting together a few days ago, which left me concerned, especially that public transportation could be engulfed with this virus!

And, on bright side, I don't really have to face miserable and prejudiced people in school every day. I could avoid them, but at least just one more year until this is finished and I can set up my plans in Canada!

I really hope this pandemic mellows soon! I hope good luck for everyone!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #68 on: April 07, 2020, 02:57:03 AM »
Bourkie and Lemontail.I am so sorry for what you are going through.  Senior year has a lot of milestones and it is so sad that you might not get to have those. This sucks.

But you WILL get through this. Alternative options WILL become available. Life IS  going to go forward, although not in the way we thought it would 2 months ago.

I have no answers. But you are both talented intelligent guys, and I know you will find a way through this.

We are at WAR...with an enemy we cannot see. How we deal with this crisis will define our futures for years to come. We are all struggling to deal with the changes day by day. I know that you are our future. You will find new ways. Have courage, look for alternatives to continue your paths and feel free to vent here anytime.

Love you!!

:ghug:




Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #69 on: April 07, 2020, 04:32:58 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on March 30, 2020, 02:32:21 PM
Over the weekend the number of reported cases rose dramatically. Adding 38 on Sunday, another 86 on Monday with two more deaths. Statewide total approaching 500, an nearly 200 case increase in 3 days. My county rose to 61 cases.
Six days later, still no shelter in place or stay at home order, even though the city school system has said, no matter what the governor does, theyre going to only have online learning the remainder of the school year. The countywide bus system, after one reduction in service 10 days ago, is reducing it further.
The governor has ordered the closure of additional categories of business and venue to try to force voluntary compliance with social distancing, isnt working well. Every time I take Edele for a walk we se small groups walking or standing together without observing social distancing. The governor did decide that gatherings of ten or more will be subject to a misdemeanor charge $650 and or jail time. But still avoiding the psychological pressure a stay at home order would have.
UPDATE:
The numbers have reached just under 1,000 cases (it will exceed 1,000 on Tuesday, nearly 100 deaths statewide, my county now has over 100 cases and about 10 deaths countywide. In six days. And the numbers, in seven days (through Tuesday) statewide up from Monday 102 to 1046, county up by 2 to 127. Deaths up by 3 in one day to 126. As you can see the numbers more Han doubled in one week.

I have a couple of items of groceries that werent included Sunday that Ill get walking to the smaller location
Believe it or not canned black beans are in short supply, as are wipes, paper towels and toilet paper. Ive found other items on Amazon. But what good is it to order cloth masks, theres nothing downtown, and via Amazon will be two months?

And one last note a long time friend (35 years) who lives across the Hudson River from Manhattan NYC posted on FB today about a meal he and his husband were cooking for lunch, and mentioned they were in quarantine because his husband had a fever and was sent home to self quarantine. No other symptoms and noCOVID19 diagnosis or test as far as I could tell.

Another friend who it turns out is in Las Vegas again, seems to be camping in a local forest, but no mention of any symptoms. Hes just a loner with a canine who would do long haul driving with his truck. He wont accept help, so you just let them be.

I have no idea about any relatives, and things are such after decades that I dont care, because they have proven its not worth the effort. Thats the history and they dont change and its no benefit to me under circumstances. Theyve proven that, too. So I wont be mentioning them again.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #70 on: April 07, 2020, 10:39:56 AM »
Order via Amazon whenever you can. Don't go out if you can avoid it except for your walks.

One thing I am grateful for every day is all of you. Having you here is like being surrounded by old and new friends.  I am so glad we have this community.

This is a good article...I am reaching out for ways to help.

https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2020/03/creating-community/

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:10:02 AM »
Singapore will be on lockdown until May 4th because of the rise of coronavirus cases, and I'll only return to work on the 5th. My job cannot be done at home, but I'm keeping busy with online learning and meeting my friends online.

https://redskevin2618.wordpress.com/2020/04/04/staying-busy/
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:32:04 AM »
UPDATE: my state had an increase of 127 cases between Wednesday and Thursday getting us up to near 1300 to date statewide, with three more deaths. My county has the third highest total c ashes around 170, with one death. 77 of our 99 counties have at least one case, so its definitely reaching the rural counties across the state. Will put Fridays report when it comes out. Friday the governor announced 118 new positive cases brining the statewide total to 1388. There were 2 new deaths, with a total of 31 to date. Is this the peak? Im not so sure it is.

My freind in Las Vegas did go see a hospital on Tuesday as it turned out. He was sent to find a place to shelter and hes supposed to see the hospital tomorrow for the results. My suspicion is that he has the flu. He felt really bad Monday, saw medical on a Tuesday given a prescription and he felt 80 percent better the next day. A lot of folks are overlooking the fact that even before COVID19 came to the US, we were in the midst of a really bad flu season. And most people cant tell the difference in symptoms. I probably could as I had double viral pneumonia three different times when I was younger, hospitalized twice, and before flu shots were developed, I had those enough time, I developed an immunity to most strain. And Ive gotten flu shots and pneumonia shots as appropriate ever since. But Ive got a better handle on his situation and its messy. I suspect hes wanting to get a fresh start, but I did help him to figure out some of the benefits under the CARES Act that he can or can try to get. But its a mess 25 years in the making for him. He showing less stubbornness and got through some of it finally. In the past you couldnt tell him anything.

So theres that.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #73 on: Today at 03:18:44 PM »
Just catching up on this thread. I hope everyone is safe and healthy and self-isolating when possible.

I'm in the Metro Vancouver area and we've been taking social distancing measures and closing non-essential businesses. My husband has a residential/commercial glass business and has decided to remain open - there have lots of break-ins to business with the shops being closed and thieves looking for stuff. We have a small crew and taking all safety precautions. I have moved my office to my home - I'm in our front foyer now, the dining table was  my first home office but to central station.

The kids are home now and taking on-line schooling and on-line dance classes. We are tackling indoor home renovation projects and stuff around the yard, but I can see the kids getting bored and missing their friends. Face-timing and zoom classes are the norm now. I even taught my mother how to face-time as she lives a ways from me. I grocery shop about once a week and have not seen any toilet paper yet (I'm now starting to get low).

The local government has even closed provincial parks before the Easter long weekend anticipating crowds at popular parks and beaches. Many people are ignoring the stay-at-home, social distancing precautions. I see a few homes in my neighbourhood still having late-night parties and get-togethers. Don't they know?

As soon as this is over I will be frequenting the local shops, restaurants and businesses that have had to close down.

Everyone take care.
